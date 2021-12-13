“Not all are phenomena, I had a gap. You don’t live with Challengers ”- OA Sport

Do you remember Gianluigi Quinzi? A decade ago he was heralded as the true ‘Messiah’ of Italian tennis. On the other hand, the results achieved at a very young age foreshadowed a bright future. Born in 1996, the native of Cittadella, who already at the age of 14 showed a glimpse of important potential, really jumped to the headlines in 2012, when he won the prestigious Bonfiglio Trophy and dragged Italy to win the junior Davis Cup for the first time. . In 2013 he triumphed in the Wimbledon youth tournament without losing a single set, moreover overcoming the British Kyle Edmund in the semifinals, the latter able later to push himself up to the 14th position of the ATP ranking in 2018.

The triumphs as juniors generated very high expectations, perhaps excessive. The Italians were under the illusion of having found the new Rafael Nadal, it is a pity that Gianluigi Quinzi’s professional career never took off. Between disappointments, injuries and constant changes of coach, the man from the Marches has never pushed beyond the 142nd place in the world rankings. In fact, its size has been the Challenger tournaments, certainly not those of the major circuit. Until his early retirement at the age of 25, announced last July.

After winning Wimbledon juniors, you were labeled as the Messiah of Italian tennis: how much pressure did you put down?

“Yes, I had been labeled as the Messiah of tennis after winning Wimbledon, I had certain pressures and too many very important expectations, I was not good at living with it or facing this ‘soap bubble’ in not getting involved with people who do not they loved me. I had a hard time dividing these two things, from then on I struggled to reset and think about the next tournaments“.

What was, on a technical level, the weakness that prevented you from making the leap in quality among professionals?

“The second serve I could improve it, the first went quite well, even if at times with a few percentages on the pitch, but the most important gap was on the forehand because I lost a lot of field with my preparation, especially on fast surfaces. On the rest, however, I was good at improving year after year more and more, even in the most important aspects of my tennis“.

How important is the head in tennis?

“The mental part counts at 70%, at certain levels everyone knows how to play very well, but at a certain point we no longer talk about who plays better or worse, and this is where the head makes the difference. Then there are players like Federer, Djokovic and Nadal: what distinguishes them is that in the important points they never make hasty or wrong choices. The mental part is very important, you can be physically fit, play tennis very well, but if you have mental blocks on the court it is not easy.“.

How do you live with the thought of not being able to make it into tennis?

“I have no regrets. With my shortcomings, with my ups and downs, I gave my best. I answered certain questions when I stopped playing tennis, and I made this final decision being completely convinced of it. With ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ you cannot go on in life, I gave everything, I struggled a lot to reach important goals, I trained 7 hours a day to improve my tennis; but not all of them are phenomena, I have tried in every way to be a determined boy, but I don’t have big regrets, I have made good choices, but also not good ones which, however, have allowed me to mature“.

Do you live on tennis by participating in Future and Challenger? And why did you quit so early?

“I’ll tell you ‘no’, unless you have major sponsorships and unless you win 15 Challengers a year, then you can possibly be on par with your expenses; then it depends, if you travel alone you do not have the costs of the team and you can have some more income, but you have to be careful … When you are in the top 100 in the world you start earning. I stopped so early because it was now more a duty than a pleasure, I was no longer convinced of the goals I had set myself, I was having a very exhausting life, it had become a monotony, so today as today, being 25 years old, I get up in the morning and do what I like to do“.

What are you doing now?

“I’m graduating, I’m doing Sports Economics and Management, I miss 4 exams to finish the three-year course, then I would like to do a future master’s degree or a master’s degree at the 24ORE Business School in Business Sport and Management, I don’t know if I will then take that path, or anyway I would like to stay in the tennis field having experience in this field“.

Interview by Edoardo Diamantini

Photo: Olycom.com