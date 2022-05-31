Not all toxic couples are stars, are you concerned?
The trial between the two ex-lovers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard shows how the tension in a couple can become fatal. Before them, other stars had died: Rihanna and Chris Brown in the United States; Pamela Anderson and footballer Adil Rami; or the presenter Karine Lemarchand and Lilian Thuram.
To avoid disaster, couples can ask themselves the right questions. Start by asking yourself if you live with the right person or not.
Spot the signs of toxicity
To make a couple last, several easily identifiable points can be warning signs: you are not natural in the relationship, the communication is not good, you are the only one to invest yourself or, even more serious, trust gives way to suspicion.
Because both partners must be equally committed to the relationship and both provide effort. Indeed, breaking communication increases the risk of conflict; playing a role is an avoidance strategy, as for the loss of confidence…
Simple solutions to make the relationship last
Making a couple last goes through little things on a daily basis. One-on-one discussions, common activities, signs of affection… There are different ways to keep the flame alive in the couple. For the psychologist-sexologist Yvon Dallaire, for example, the ideal for a couple would be to spend five hours a week one-on-one.
Relationships always start well…
A new couple will be more successful in letting go to discover each other perfectly at the beginning of the relationship. Emotions are mostly positive and the desire to spend time with the other is very important.
This explains why the couple’s libido is often increased tenfold at the start of a romance. And also why this state is not final. Hence the importance of taking care of one’s relationship with the other…