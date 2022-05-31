Not all toxic couples are stars, are you concerned?

The trial between the two ex-lovers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard shows how the tension in a couple can become fatal. Before them, other stars had died: Rihanna and Chris Brown in the United States; Pamela Anderson and footballer Adil Rami; or the presenter Karine Lemarchand and Lilian Thuram.

To avoid disaster, couples can ask themselves the right questions. Start by asking yourself if you live with the right person or not.

Spot the signs of toxicity

To make a couple last, several easily identifiable points can be warning signs: you are not natural in the relationship, the communication is not good, you are the only one to invest yourself or, even more serious, trust gives way to suspicion.