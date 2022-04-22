Not all types of alcohol are equally fattening

There are many biological and environmental factors that contribute to being overweight or obese. Alcohol consumption is among them, although research has not yet found clear links between weight gain and alcoholic beverage intake. The inconsistent results from these studies could be partly attributed to the contrasting physiological effects alcohol has on metabolism and energy absorption. On the one hand, it has been shown that alcohol consumption promotes the accumulation of fat by stimulating appetite and encouraging overeating; on the other hand, it hinders calorie absorption and increases energy expenditure, encouraging weight loss, if consumed in conjunction with meals, due to the thermogenetic effect (process linked to energy / caloric expenditure). However, these inconsistencies in the literature, combined with findings from studies linking moderate alcohol consumption to a reduced risk of obesity-related diseases, have motivated researchers to study new factors and mechanisms that could help better elucidate this correlation.

To better assess the link between alcohol consumption and visceral fat gain, the researchers of the Iowa State University and of Virginia Polytechnic Institute separately investigated the effects of different types of alcohol (beer / cider, red wine, white wine / champagne, spirits) on body composition rather than simply measuring alcohol consumption as a whole. This is because each type of alcohol contains different nutritional profiles and alcohol percentages by volume. Therefore, a strong preference for one type of alcohol could affect weight gain differently in the long term. The study was published in the journal Obesity Science & Practice.

Excess fat damages health

Having excess visceral fat increases the risk of contracting many different diseases, including cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, some cancers, and a higher risk of death. Furthermore, in elderly people, subject to alterations in body composition with advancing age, the consumption of alcohol can aggravate the accumulation of visceral adiposity and reduce bone mineral density. This has important implications for overall health. For this it is imperative that research examines all potential factors contributing to weight gain so that solutions can be found to combat the problem.

I study

With this aim, the researchers collected data from 1,869 adults aged 40 to 79 from British bionics (a large long-term observational study set up in the UK) collecting self-reported information from participants about demographic factors. , alcohol consumption, type of diet and lifestyle. Subsequently, the authors collected additional data regarding height, weight and blood samples from each participant, and obtained information on body composition using a direct measurement called “dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry”. Then, they used a statistical program to examine the relationships between the types of alcoholic beverages consumed and body composition.

White wine is good for bone health

The results showed that drinking wine is not associated with increased levels of visceral fat, but may even play a protective role for health. Specifically, the researchers found that drinking red wine in moderation is associated with lower levels of visceral fat and reduced inflammation, while drinking white wine in moderation is associated with higher bone mineral density, thus providing important benefits especially to the older population. elderly.

Does too much salt cause heart attack and stroke?

Beer and spirits increase visceral fat

The researchers also found that increased consumption of beer and spirits is associated with increased visceral adiposity linked to dyslipidemia (altered fat quality) and insulin resistance. So, in conclusion, while beer and spirits can contribute to adipogenesis (formation of adipose tissue), red wine and white wine can protect against it thanks to the anti-inflammatory effects. “If with this study – said the researchers – we have clarified the risks and benefits associated with each type of alcohol, our next goals will be to examine how diet, including alcohol consumption, can influence brain and cognitive diseases in elderly with mild cognitive impairment “.

The more alcohol you consume, the more your brain shrinks

Numerous studies already exist in the literature on the effects of alcohol on the brain, one of the most recent was conducted by the team ofUniversity of Pennsylvania. The research, conducted on more than 36,000 healthy middle-aged and older adults, found that light to moderate alcohol consumption is associated with reductions in overall brain volume: the higher the levels of alcohol consumption, the higher the volume of alcohol. some areas of the cortex (the brain stem, putamen and amygdala) shrink. The study results also suggest that eliminating even one drink could reduce the risk of premature aging.