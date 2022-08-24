‘Not an age problem’ according to a journalist from L’Equipe qui balance

Manchester United received Liverpool on Monday evening in the shock of the Premier League on behalf of the 3rd day. MU won their first match of the season. For this meeting, manager Erik ten Hag did without Cristiano Ronaldo again who only came into play in the 2nd half and who caused a lot of talk, ignoring Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool star and now a consultant for English television. CR7 still wants to leave Manchester despite the arrival of his former teammate at Real Madrid, Casemiro. For Vincent Duluc, historical journalist of the daily The Teamthere are several reasons for the ”concern” Ronaldo currently.

”The problem is not his age.

In The Evening Team, Vincent Duluc thus declared : ”He was never replaced. It’s the first time it’s happened to him. It is an absolute humiliation. Before he arrived Manchester United were 2nd, and after he arrived they finished 6th. The problem is not his age, but the player he has become. He hasn’t dribbled for eight years. The problem is his obsession with statistics”. A few days ago already, Duluc had made a sad observation of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Red Devils:

No, you’re not dreaming, we are not at the PMU in Bobigny, nor at the bar of Marly Gommont but of course Team 21.

And the eminent journalist Vincent Duluc has just released “Cristiano Ronaldo is guilty of not managing to make MU play well”

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Vincent Duluc’s comments about Cristiano Ronaldo.

We could thus read on Twitter in particular:

”’Vincent Duluc in 2003: “Michael Jordan is guilty of not being able to take the Washington Wizards to the playoffs’…”

”If there’s one thing he’s open to criticism, it’s failing to be a leader that remotivates a team at its lowest. (Compared to a Zlatan with Milan for example, even if the comparison is not right)…”

“Ptdrr Vincent duluc is the worst hater of Cristiano he doesn’t put him in his top 3 all time…”

”He is right. You have to play for him, he can’t play for others. It’s all over, good end to your career in the galley lol”

“At the tv team they are going to do a show and they will say that Cristiano must stay at man utd so that Messi can catch up in the number of goals in ldc and dr ldc to win tlmn they hate Cristiano besides it must be called psg tv lol

”Since when does a more or less advanced striker have to play his team? You want him to defend, make the game, make the pass and mark these pro journalists, Messi, he definitely breaks his stomach…

”He’s the most arrogant person I’ve spoken to”

The mum of a 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star complained about his own childhood in a bizarre 10-minute phone call.

Everyone remembers this gesture of irritation from the Portuguese at the end of the match. This mom tells for the Daily Mail this Tuesday : ”He told me ‘I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my father’. I told him: ‘Everyone has a story of Ronaldo sobbing, I lost my father when I was young, I had cancer’. He kept calling me Jack and didn’t even know my name and I said, ‘My name is Sarah’ and he said, ‘Oh, Sarah, I’m sorry. He’s the most arrogant person I’ve spoken to.

