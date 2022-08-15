not anymore, unrecognizable

The actress Melanie Griffith He turns 65, a retirement age that in his case seems to have been enjoyed for a long time. According to his filmography, the last film was made 5 years ago and it was very minor: the unnoticed “The pirates of Somalia”. Far are the great successes of him like Women’s weapons, The bonfire of the vanities or Something wild. Her mother Tippi Hedren and her daughter Dakota Johnson have surpassed her as movie myths. But she, already divorced from Don Johnson and Antonio Banderas, celebrates 65 fully, single and full. So it was and so is Melanie Griffith:

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith 65 years ago

The photo belongs to her Instagram where she posts very happy images of her first 65 years, She was splendid despite the different operations of cosmetic surgery that has been practiced throughout his long career. She is not the only Hollywood star who has undergone surgery, but she is the one who has made it known the most. She is halfway Briggite Bardot and Tita Thyssen:



Melanie Griffith on her Instagram

Write Melanie Griffith On Instagram: “My 65th birthday dinner was absolutely fabulous. And I am so privileged to have, and are very grateful for, my family and my friends. Laughter, love and kindness” (My 65th anniversary dinner was absolutely fabulous. I feel so privileged to have you and thankful for my family and friends. Loud laughter, love and kindness.) A pretty party for a pretty woman. Changed but sweet, angelic, ideal.





Nothing will beat the rarest photo, operated and photoshopped by Melanie Griffith. That seemed like a bad joke, it's not that he was unrecognizable, it's that he was directly another person.









The staging of the photographer with his model paid homage to one of the most emblematic roles of this actress, from the 1980s. The character was called Tess McGill in the film, women’s weapons. The film starred Harrison Ford, a Sigourney Weaver who played the villain, and a young actress who played the role of a secretary of humble origin who gets promoted in the company in which he works with all the effort in the world.

Melanie Griffith, one of the cinema icons of the 80s and 90s, is the person who changes the face the most. In part due to his skin cancer.

Also the protagonist of celebrities either Two Much consider that there is never two lot retouches and looks like another person. Happy 65. Well done.