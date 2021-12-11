Sports

Not at all, Kessie ends up on the bench: rest but also technical choice, Franck must find himself

From the altars to the bench in a few months. It is a downward trend, that of Franck Kessie, one of the main players in AC Milan’s last ride in A, who brought the club back to the Champions League after so many years. It seems a century has passed, but no: the memory is still fresh, clear, strong. Yet the Ivorian is no longer the same, it is as if it had jammed again.

On the bench against Udinese
Kessie would have had to prove his worth in the Champions League, to justify the financial requests made to Milan for the renewal of the contract expiring in June. Instead he made a silent scene. And even in the championship, at least up to now, he has not been at the same level as he did a year ago. That’s why, as La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, he will sit on the bench today in Udine. Technical choice, therefore, but also turnover: the exclusion of Franck from the starting eleven, in fact, will also be a consequence of the overuse in recent months.

Renewal, we need to back down
The fans, of course, are disappointed with Kessie’s performance, but also – and above all – with her behavior. He had sworn love for Milan, calling the renewal a simple formality. Instead things turned out differently. The leaders of via Aldo Rossi have put on the plate a salary of 6.5 million a year, he would like many more. Without a reverse from Franck himself, the farewell will be inevitable.

