‘Not at Hamilton’s level’; former Formula 1 belittles Checo Pérez

The 2022 season of the Formula 1 is about to start and speed freaks will be watching what they can do Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clear favorites for the title, worse also for the shares of Czech Perezwho had a great first campaign with Red Bull.

Despite the work of Czech Perez and have been vital so that Verstappen will take the Formula 1 title, Martin Brundleex-pilot of the contest, he despised the Mexican, then consider that nor has the ability to stand up to Max or Hamilton.

Former Formula 1 ‘attacks’ Checo Pérez

Speaking with ‘Motorsport’, Martin Brundle commented that within the Formula 1 there is no one that I can give fight to Hamilton and Verstappen, because they have shown to be one step ahead than the rest of the competitors, so Checo Pérez will not be able to do anything against them this year.

“Throughout the seasonhonestly I don’t think (Sergio Pérez) is a contender for the world title. I don’t think he’s on the same level as Lewis and Max. No one is right now,” she confessed.

In addition to this, Martin made one comparison with Czech Perez and Valtteri Bottas regarding their companions from a year ago, where both of them couldn’t get close to the Hamilton or Verstappen sum of points, so it puts them back below the big favorites.

“Right now, over a season, you can only bet on Max and Lewis until someone proves they have World Championship material. If you look at Sergio’s point count vs. Max, and you look at the point count of Valtteri for five seasons against Lewisthat tells you the story. These guys are a step upMartin Brundle said.

Czech Perez will live his second season with the team Redbull, where in his first year he did 190 points and ended in fourth place in the drivers’ standings.

