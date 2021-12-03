Not bad business from MediaWorld with Immediate Xmas Discount

MediaWorld launches Discount Now Xmas, a new pre-Christmas promotion that allows you to obtain an immediate discount based on the expenditure made, even with a zero rate. Let’s see how it works and some examples on how to make the most of the initiative.

Immediate Xmas Discount from MediaWorld: how to have up to 400 euros discount

The MediaWorld Immediate Xmas Discount promotion is valid from 3 to 8 December 2021 and allows you to buy many products, obtaining discounts from 50 to 400 euros. It is enough to exceed some spending thresholds to get the discounts:

discount of 50 euros with a cost of at least 500 euros

with a cost of at least 500 euros discount of 100 euros with a cost of at least 750 euros

with a cost of at least 750 euros discount of 200 euros with a cost of at least 1000 euros

with a cost of at least 1000 euros discount of 400 euros with a cost of at least 2000 euros

The initiative is active on many products available online and in store, but unfortunately there are several exclusions: among these all the products of the Apple Days promotion, all the iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy A52s, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB smartphones, the products of the Kitchen Aid, Smeg, iRobot, Miele, Liebherr and Dyson brands, some products recessed Samsung, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and more (you can find all the details here).

Some examples on how to take advantage of Xmas Immediate Discount:

The discount can also be obtained by purchasing more than one product, in order to reach the most interesting thresholds. To find out all the details of the MediaWorld promotion and to browse the catalog of participating products, you can follow the link below

Discover Xmas MediaWorld Immediate Discount

Read also: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review