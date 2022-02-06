not brilliant results, the scientists speak











Modern And Pfizer they are trying to update theirs vaccines developing a preparation that is able to counteract the variant Omicron, which is spreading very rapidly around the world. A study carried out on primates, in relation to the ability of Moderna’s vaccine to affect the new mutation, however, did not show decisive benefits of protection when compared to the “traditional” vaccine.

The work, as Corriere della Sera noted, was carried out by experts from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s Vaccine Research Center, and part of the United States National Institutes of Health. The protection levels in primates that received the ‘classic’ booster dose of Moderna were compared with those of primates that were given the updated booster dose on the Omicron variant strain.

The study, which was published on a prepress server on Friday, has not yet passed peer review and is very small considering it involved 8 animals. Based on the results obtained, the primate blood test revealed that the levels of neutralizing antibodies generated by both vaccines were substantially similar.



“Omicron Booster May Not Provide Greater Immunity”

“Therefore, an Omicron booster may not provide greater immunity or protection than a booster with the current Moderna vaccine,” said the scientists.

Senior author Robert Seder, head of the cellular immunity department at the Vaccine Research Center, pointed out that similar outcomes also came last year after a study carried out in the same way by his team. In that case he was working on a recall based on the Beta variant.

More robust data to make sure decisions would come from studies conducted in people, but it may not be appropriate to update vaccines based on the Omicron variant. There is also the half-full glass to look at: that is to say that the vaccines in use (specifically Moderna) trigger immunity in B cells, which, especially in third doses, react to various strains including Omicron, Beta or Delta.

Coronavirus, vaccine testing continues

In an e-mailed comment to Statnews, Moderna noted that it will not stop experimenting: “We believe protection against variants of concern will be important, especially as we look forward to the fall of 2022. We will continue to follow science and science. epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 and potential new variants. We are committed to keeping up with the virus as it evolves. “



