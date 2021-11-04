How nice it is to have breakfast at the bar. Enjoy a good frothy and delicate cappuccino, combining it with a croissant with our favorite flavor. Chocolate, cream, jam, pistachio, ricotta, honey, in short, there are thousands of types.

We can find them in various sizes and of all kinds, from classics to vegans or wholemeal. In addition, bars and supermarkets also offer croissants, ideal for satisfying our desire for sweets or accompanying mid-morning coffee.

Maybe we are thinking of making them at home and we wondered what makes those in the bars so good and soft. Many will think that the secret is butter, especially when you think of traditional French brioches. In fact, our cooking experts have discovered that there is something else behind their delicious flavor. Let’s find out what it is.

Not butter but these 3 secrets make homemade croissants as fragrant and delicious as at the bar

The first secret concerns the type of milk we use to prepare them. Normally, it is preferred partially skimmed, because it is considered more digestible. However, since we are not talking about a strictly light recipe, we must put aside the strict rules of the diet and use whole milk. The reason lies in the taste and above all in the consistency, slightly denser than the skim.

Now let’s go to the second secret and this time it concerns adding a spoonful of the so-called nectar of the gods. We obviously refer to honey, which gives an unmistakable taste to every recipe. Furthermore, it allows us not to overdo it with sugar, since it gives the croissant the sweetness that distinguishes it.

Ready to discover the third secret? Probably no one imagines it, but we at the editorial team love to surprise our trusted readers.

A pinch of panache

Drum roll… the third secret is adding a drop of rum. The quantities will depend on the rest of the ingredients, but we recommend not to exceed the coffee glass.

The most famous is that of the Caribbean and is normally enjoyed after meals together with a piece of dark chocolate. It is precisely its sweet taste that makes it so unique and it is also for this reason that it is used in many dessert recipes.

We are sure that from now on there will be a bottle of rum at home and not just for after dinner.