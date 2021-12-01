Not easy days, we are in full pandemic

Today, AIFA’s opinion on the Covid Pfizer vaccine is awaited for children aged 5 to 11 after the approval of the Ema, boom in first doses of the vaccine in view of the Super Green Pass in force from 6 December. The Omicron variant continues to worry, in Italy 5 infections have been registered in Campania. In the latest bulletin the positivity rate was 1.8%, from Monday also South Tyrol in the yellow zone. Minister Speranza: “Days are not easy, we are in full pandemic”. At school the Covid rules still change: if there is a case, the whole class goes to quarantine.

In the world 263 million infections and 5.22 million deaths. The UK anticipates third doses of the vaccine. To date, a total of 44 confirmed Omicron variant infections have been reported in Europe, the first cases also in Latin America, but the WHO warns: “Travel blocking is useless to stop new variant”

