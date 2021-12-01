Not easy days, we are in full pandemic
Today, AIFA’s opinion on the Covid Pfizer vaccine is awaited for children aged 5 to 11 after the approval of the Ema, boom in first doses of the vaccine in view of the Super Green Pass in force from 6 December. The Omicron variant continues to worry, in Italy 5 infections have been registered in Campania. In the latest bulletin the positivity rate was 1.8%, from Monday also South Tyrol in the yellow zone. Minister Speranza: “Days are not easy, we are in full pandemic”. At school the Covid rules still change: if there is a case, the whole class goes to quarantine.
In the world 263 million infections and 5.22 million deaths. The UK anticipates third doses of the vaccine. To date, a total of 44 confirmed Omicron variant infections have been reported in Europe, the first cases also in Latin America, but the WHO warns: “Travel blocking is useless to stop new variant”
“Trump positive at Covid before the TV confrontation with Biden”
Former US President Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first televised confrontation with challenger Joe Biden but submitted a subsequent negative test to participate in the debate anyway, held in Cleveland on 29 September. . It is one of the revelations contained in the book by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, some passages of which have been anticipated by the Guardian.
Austria, no vax risk up to 7,200 euros in fines
The government of Vienna intends to impose fines of up to 7,200 euros for those who persist in refusing immunization. According to the health minister, this is a measure “without alternatives”.
Covid Veneto, infections increase: today there were 2,656, 9 dead
The growth in the number of Covid infections in Veneto continues. According to the daily report of the Region in the last 24 hours there are 2,656 new cases ascertained, a number that brings the total of currently positive ones to exceed 32 thousand. The total number of hospitalizations is also growing: 11 more those in the medical area and 3 more those in intensive care. Nine deaths.
Minister Speranza: “Days are not easy, we are in full pandemic”
“The numbers of the last few days are very encouraging, there is an important growth in the third and first doses, proving that the measures we have established are
giving a further impetus to the vaccination campaign “, said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza in a video message at the Healthcare Summit of the Sole 24 Ore.
“We are still in the midst of the pandemic which sees growing numbers in all European countries and even if slightly lower, important and growing numbers also in our country. There is no doubt – underlined Speranza – that we should continue to invest in the real lever we have, that is, the vaccination campaign “. The Minister of Health then admits: “We are going through difficult days, we are in full pandemic”
USA: narrow towards entrances, test for all travelers
The White House is preparing new restrictions on entry into the United States, requiring all travelers, including returning Americans, to Covid tests to limit the potential spread of the Omicron variant. According to the new measures, which President Joe Biden will announce tomorrow, to enter the United States everyone, even the vaccinated, will have to present the results of a negative swab carried out 24 hours before departure. Additional measures are also being considered, such as imposing a second tampon 3-5 days after arrival. And above all the controversial proposal to impose a one-week quarantine on all travelers, including American citizens, even in the event of a negative test on return. There are also plans to impose fines for violations of these measures.
Bassetti: “Omicron more contagious but not more dangerous”
“The problem with the Omicron variant was initially oversized, it is more contagious but it no longer seems dangerous.” Matteo Bassetti, head physician, said so
of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, host of the program “L’Italia s’è desta”, on Radio Cusano Campus.
“The South Africans reported isolating this variant, but they told us the symptoms of the patients they observed were very mild,” Bassetti noted. “The virus is mutating and it does so in a country where there are few vaccinated people. This means that we need to vaccinate and it also means that, instead of always having a variant that, in addition to being more contagious, is also faster in clinical evolution, this time around. it seems not to be so “.
Galli: “Omicron variant must be considered without alarmism”
Professor Massimo Galli
The Omicron variant must be considered without alarmism, but with due attention and legitimate concern. It is no coincidence that Israel closed the country with a somewhat tough decision, which
however it deserves attention and respect “. This is the opinion of the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli, who in an interview with La Stampa criticizes” to underestimate those who thought the infection was over, for example by removing the masks outdoors “. So much so that “the new variant has many mutations because it developed in a poorly vaccinated context such as the South African one, where it is conceivable the presence of many individuals with HIV in which the infection is prolonged and the virus replicates more. This testifies to how to vaccinate Africa
let it not be charity, but necessity “.
USA, new judicial ruling blocks vaccination obligation in several states
As an anti-Omicron squeeze on travel appears to be on the way, Biden faces several setbacks in the fight against the Coronavirus.
The regions that are likely to pass into the yellow zone from Monday 6 December
In the coming weeks, other Regions risk moving from the white to the yellow zone. At the moment, only Friuli Venezia Giulia is yellow and from Monday South Tyrol. Let’s see in detail how the situation could change in the days to come.
First Omicron cases in Latin America, WHO: “Travel block is useless to stop new variant”
First cases of Covid with the Omicron variant found in Latin America while the World Health Organization, in a technical document, notes that travel bans will not prevent the spread of the variant also because, according to the Dutch health authorities, Omicron was already circulating in the country since last November 19th, before November 24th when South Africa officially reported the new variant for the first time. Indeed, Omicron was detected in the Netherlands in two samples
collected on November 19 and 23, and in one of the two cases, the subject had not traveled recently, suggesting that the variant was already circulating in the country. Brazil announced on Tuesday evening that it had recorded its first two cases in travelers from South Africa.
Today Cts Aifa meets on vaccine under 12
Today Cts Aifa meets on vaccine under 12. The president of the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa, Giorgio Palù, said yesterday, November 30: “Tomorrow the Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa Cts meets: usually we have always approved the one that approved the ‘Ema even after a few hours. I would say that the urgent urgency in this case is not there, because the vaccine preparations must arrive which, I remember, are equal to one third of those made to adolescents and therefore in any case the vaccines will arrive in mid-December “.
Japan: first case of Omicron variant confirmed, no entry to residents of 10 African countries
Japan has announced that it has detected the first case of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus on its territory. It is, according to Kyodo News, a thirty-year-old Namibian citizen who tested positive after landing at Narita airport, near Tokyo, last Sunday. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, yesterday announced the reintroduction of the ban on the entry of foreigners into the country, which had been relaxed on 8 November. “It is a temporary measure until the information on the omicron variant becomes clear”, explained the premier.
In the meantime, the Japanese government has decided to prohibit entry even to foreign citizens with residence permits from countries considered to be the outbreaks of the new variant of the virus. Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said at a conference, explaining that the measure will remain valid “for some time” and is in addition to those already in place for foreigners who are not resident in Japan.
The ten nations whose citizens will not be allowed to enter the country are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Earlier this week Tokyo had decided to close the borders to all passengers from abroad, including students and business travelers, to try to stem
the expansion of Covid infections, due to the high risk of contagiousness of the new South African strain
United Kingdom, the obligation of the mask is back on public transport and in shops
To curb the new Omicron variant, the United Kingdom has decided to return the mask to some public places, including shops and public transport. A scenario that appears new in London and in other British cities, considering that all restrictions relating to Covid were removed on July 19 and, since then, the use of the protective device was no longer mandatory.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Wednesday 1st November
In the bulletin of infections on Tuesday, the cases of Covid-19 in Italy were 7,975 infections, 65 deaths. 719,972 swabs carried out: a positive rate of 1.8%. The currently positive ones rise to 194,270 (+4,627). The total healed are 4,700,449 (+8,041). The region with the most daily cases is Veneto.
The Region by Region detail:
- Lombardy: +2.223
- Veneto: +2.362
- Campania: +886
- Emilia Romagna: +1,086
- Lazio: +1.253
- Piedmont: +972
- Sicily: +545
- Tuscany: +521
- Puglia: +283
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +457
- Brands: +416
- Liguria: +386
- Calabria: +285
- Abruzzo: +149
- PA Bolzano: +470
- Sardinia: +87
- Umbria: +68
- PA Trento: +199
- Basilicata: +32
- Molise: +0
- Aosta Valley: +89
The Omicron variant of Covid continues to worry in Italy and in the world, in our country another 5 cases registered in Campania, connected to the zero patient in Caserta. Alto Adige in the yellow zone from Monday 6 December, joins Friuli Venezia Giulia. The Omicron variant is “highly transmissible” and requires “urgent action” according to the G7 health ministers, but the symptoms seem milder and different than the Delta. To date, 44 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Europe. Covid vaccine, all over Italy you can book the third dose. With the new mutation, the first doses fly. Today Cts Aifa on serum for the under 12. From 23 December the administrations under the age of 11. start again. Covid rules: if there is a case, the whole class goes to quarantine.