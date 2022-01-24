Not even a shot on goal, team to be redone. What do you do with a Vlahovic with this midfield? Advanced negotiations for the Serbian, but Juve risks not being able to close the deal. Referees, an unbearable constant

Municipality of Milan filed a lawsuit over the conditions of the pitch. Milan and Juventus appealed to the codacons for the show offered. Depressing Juve: 95 minutes without a shot on goal. Notice to sailors: what do you do with a Vlahovic if then the midfield remains with Bentancur (I recover the ball and then I don’t know what to do with it), with Rabiot (gallop and I can never make a right choice), with Arthur (I avoid continuing to rage: too easy) soccer player for mysterious reasons, with Ramsey (chronic long-term patient)? But does anyone really think that with Vlahovic things would miraculously be fixed? We need to tell the truth.

The first: every time Juventus has had a real opportunity to move closer to fourth place in the standings, they have failed. The second: against the top of the class, Juventus collected a misery of points. The third: Allegri is aware that the team is poor and is trying to do everything possible not to lose. The fourth: the point of the Meazza is of little use. The fifth: Juve’s decline begins with Allegri’s last season. Scudetto but already with obvious problems. Continued with Sarri: scudetto and with increased problems. Continued with Pirlo: fourth place obtained for the broken cap and thanks to the suicide of Napoli.

This team had the monsters: Vidal, Pirlo, Pogba, Marchisio. Then he had the excellence: Matuidi, Khedira, Pjanic. But he also had the Mandzukic, the Higuain, the Ronaldo. Today he has simulacra of players. The midfield package, with Locatelli and the Texan removed, is embarrassing. And such are Kulusevski, Alex Sandro, Morata, Kean.

Comma, Morata. Kean making fouls instead of suffering them. I escape for Rugani: it is not easy to play (well) after being in mothballs for months. Juve holds up in defense: the Pole, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, De Ligt, Danilo, Pellegrini, unexpectedly.

But out of his defensive thirty meters, the pain began for Juve. Church will be out: for seven months. Cuadrado not always to be at the top. Bernardeschi with aching pubis. And then Dybala: his goals and plays are needed. If, like at the Meazza, he doesn’t do them, the team’s light goes out. Finally: have De Ligt put the heavy shirt on. In order to avoid cacarelle before the start of the race.

I confess to 84 ‘I stopped watching. Such an impotent Juventus causes me to drop in sugar. They told me after the race that there would be a penalty on Morata, not awarded. I’m telling the truth: live (I also didn’t have it due to the contrast in the Juve area between Alex Sandro and Calabria) I didn’t have this perception. And as I write this, I haven’t seen the episode again. So I refrain from commenting. But in case I wouldn’t be surprised. The disparity of evaluation, the Byzantine protocol, the management of the Var, the inability of some arbitrators: an unbearable constant. Milan – Spezia was the highlight for an unlucky referee. But the unsanctioned elbow to Dzeko in Inter-Venezia in Modolo’s face was not bad luck. It was the result of a referee unequal to his task. Strong with the weak, sweet with the strong. And with the complicity of my category: Modolo’s battered face, no one showed it after the race. Aureliano combined surreal ones in Cagliari – Fiorentina. With the metro used in Milan. Spezia, The Hague should take out a mortgage to support the cost of apology tickets to be sent to clubs harassed by inadmissible arbitrage.

What will happen now? Anything. Agnelli will remain silent. And from game to game, from missed opportunity to lost opportunity, Juventus will start to fail to conquer fourth place. And it will be a drama. Not so sporty: after nine championships in a row we are losing the second (in a row). And maybe even the third and then the fourth. It is the economic damage that will become unsustainable. The pandemic is currently active with its 300 deaths per day. And with the pandemic active, the damage from lost box office revenue is set to increase. And without the money from qualifying for Champion’s, economic management would become unsustainable. Other than the market, other than Vlahovic. As far as I know, Juventus is ahead in the negotiations. But it risks not being able to conclude due to lack of not only funds but also prospects.

The team is not to be retouched: it is to be redone. Paratici made too many mistakes. Too many mistakes allowed Andrea Agnelli. Changing coach (four in four years) was an alibi for the management to cover up a clear truth: after Beppe Marotta’s leave, Juventus was no longer Juventus. She continued to win, almost by inertia, too strong for her opponents. But since then Juventus has almost failed in its identity.

I close with a thought to Gianni di Marzio, who recently passed away. A 360 degree football man. An outspoken man, a good technician and a good commentator who over the years I have often come across at Tmw’s microphones. A good dad as far as I know. Especially the man he found in Argentina, Diego Armando Maradona. And if you please .