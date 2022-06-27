Not even adding all her films Amber Heard manages to cover the amount she must pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reached a point of no return. defeated by Johnny Deppno new projects in sight and practically bankruptnot even adding the income received for all his films would the actress be in a position to pay the actor the 10 million dollars for compensatory damages Y 350 thousand dollars for punitive damages.

Yes ok there are no exact figures about what the actress has won in recent times, it is estimated that he would have earned just over 10 million between 2013 and 2019adding her work as an actress and the agreements with different brands that had her as a face.

Not even adding all her movies, Amber Heard manages to cover the amount she must pay Johnny Depp

Taking into account the figures that are handled, Heard would not have sufficient solvency to pay her ex what the Justice determined in early June. The actress’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoftrevealed that his representative could not cope with what was asked of him: “No, absolutely not. She is bankrupt.”

Hollywood doesn’t seem to be the place for Amber Heard, who was seen in New York buying second hand clotheswho is already thinking about his new strategy with a interesting agreement with a major publishing house to tellin first person, his story.

“Amber considers that his career in Hollywood is over. It’s already in talks and excited about the book. In this point, He has nothing to lose and wants to tell everything”, Said a source close to the actress.

Related news

Amber Heard Hopes Her Upcoming Premiere “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Gives Her a Financial Breath

the book, which promises to become a bestsellerwill relate the beginnings of the relationship, which was born on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2011, the subsequent marriage and the legal dispute in which they were protagonists.

While Hollywood seems to turn its back on him, Amber Heard hopes that its next premiere, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomgive him a break by providing him with a large sum of money if the box office goes as expected. In that case, the actress would have another door open in case the universe of Mera, her character, expands.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!