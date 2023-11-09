Not even Batman! Christopher Nolan doesn’t want to talk about superhero movies

christopher nolan He is one of the most important directors of Hollywood Although he has made many films, the last one is “Oppenheimer”.One of his most notable works is the Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale.

Despite the fact that he achieved great recognition through direction These films were nominated for Oscar And the second of them, Heat Laser, given a posthumous statue, the director doesn’t want to know more about movies about superheroes.







In an interview with Variety, Christopher Nolan Talked about the success from “Oppenheimer” Despite competing at the box office with “Barbie”.

“Sometimes you catch a wave and the story you tell is exactly what people expected (…), all the seats were filled and the interest in what was happening on the screen was intense. Commitment That level of was something I had never felt before. “Really being noticed.”

had your opinion on an essential question The film “The Batman” directed by Matt Reeves. And starring Robert Pattinson. Christopher Nolan did not like this inquiry.

The director said that he no longer wants to talk about any film related to Batman or superheroes. Nolan explained that, if he brought up the topic in an interview, the article would focus solely on that topic.

“If I started talking about comic book movies, it would be the only thing anyone would pay attention to in the article.”

The successful director continued the interview and That said, although he has made films with scripts adapted from Or comics like Batman, the most important thing for them is to make films that are original in any aspect.

“Ideas come from everywhere. I’ve done a remake, I’ve adapted comics and novels, and I’ve written original scripts. I am open to everything, but as a screenwriter and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like it is mine, I have to make it original. The first seed of an idea can come from anywhere, but then it has to come out through my fingers on the keyboard and through my eyes.

Although Christopher has not criticized superhero films, there are directors who have publicly stated being against them, such as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Tim Burton, etc.

