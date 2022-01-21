not even Biden can enforce it, which is why the court said no

A real Waterloo, for the Biden Administration. A few days ago the Supreme Court overturned the Administration’s regulation that required employers over 100 employees to ensure that workers were vaccinated, or wore masks, or were tested weekly. In any case, the Court ruled without prejudice to a different vaccination obligation for approximately 20 million workers in the health sector.

“The majority of the Senate had expressed their opinion, and had rejected the generalized obligation of vaccination. The Biden Administration’s response was to force the law past the breaking point in an attempt to impose a policy one-size-fits-all for all of the United States, ”but the court said no, explains al Subsidiary John Yoo, Emanuel S. Heller Professor of Law at Berkeley University, former legal advisor to the Bush Administration, expert in the doctrine of emergency and presidential powers.

Since last September, on several occasions, Yoo has argued that the vaccination obligations introduced through the Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) – the way chosen by Biden to establish the obligation – they would not have passed a constitutionality check. In this interview, Yoo explains in detail why Biden’s obligation was deemed unconstitutional, but the scope of many of his remarks far exceeds the borders of the United States.

First of all, it is necessary to explain to the Italian public what Osha is and why the Federal Government has decided to use an administrative agency to implement the vaccination obligation. Why was it not approved in a congressional vote?

Osha is the federal agency responsible for regulating safety in the workplace. The Biden Administration chose to use OSA because Congress refused to pass a law explicitly giving agencies the authority to force the entire nation to vaccinate. In fact, the majority of the Senate had expressed their opinion, and had rejected the generalized obligation of vaccination. The Biden Administration’s response was that of forcing the law past the breaking point in an attempt to impose a policy one-size-fits-all for all of the United States.

Why was the vaccination requirement imposed by the Biden Administration declared unconstitutional?

As the Supreme Court made clear, the federal law governing safety in the workplace – approved more than 50 years ago – it did not give Biden the power to demand that all US workers have a vaccination. The law was designed to intervene on problems such as the presence of asbestos, air quality, accidents at work and other risks related to presence in the workplace. But the Covid pandemic does not only concern the workplace, because those who work are exposed to Covid risk regardless of what happens in offices or factories. If Congress had wanted to invest the Administration with such extensive power of social control he should have made it explicit in the law. Especially if we consider that a conferral of powers of this magnitude would inevitably have given rise to problems in terms of the distribution of powers between individual states and the federal government. And since Congress has never expressed itself in this sense, the Court could easily cancel the obligation.

The Supreme Court ruled that the vaccination requirement for workers in large companies is contrary to the Constitution, but saved it for workers in the health sector. Are you surprised by this result?

No, I’m not surprised. The Biden Administration tried to bend a law that governs work in the workplace to transform the Osha into an organism that intervenes on individual freedoms in the name of public health and safety. But under the US Constitution, it is the states, not the federal government, that are responsible for protecting public health. The federal government has the power to regulate matters affecting inter-state trade and workplace regulations. Rules of this type can pass the constitutionality test. But the Biden Administration has not attempted to intervene in good faith on workplace safety: he openly admitted he was trying to “Circumvent” the constitutional limits of its powers, transforming the Osha into a Federal Public Health Agency.

A few dissenting opinions within the Court – and a few politicians – have declared that the Supreme Court’s decision is “unscientific”. On the other hand, there are doubts that the health policies practiced by the Biden administration are incontrovertible. A book just published in the US, for example, by an expert like Scott Atlas (A Plague upon our House, 2021) heavily questions the scientific basis that led to the current management of the Covid crisis in the US. What is the situation in the United States from this point of view?

The court made it clear that it was not examining the scientific rationale behind vaccines. He was only by verifying which government body had the authority to establish a public health policy. Nobody questions that states can require vaccination if they want to. However it is significant that no state has considered imposing a general vaccination obligation on the population. Instead, we have seen states adopt different policies, as is normal in the American federal system. I believe the data so far does not prove that rigid closures and extreme use of masks have offset the economic, health, and social losses caused by these policies. Nor do I think they have had a real effect in reducing the loss of life for Covid: especially when compared with the invention and distribution of vaccines.

But in the end, what is unconstitutional? The vaccination obligation as such or the obligation introduced through the Osha? Could Congress have instituted a vaccination obligation for the whole country? Or should individual states have done it?

To be responsible for public health it is the states, not the federal government. AND States have the power to impose a vaccination obligation within their territories, which in any case is subject to a power of appeal by the citizens. Because of this I doubt Congress can impose a public health standard that applies to the whole of the United States. Congress can intervene on movements and activities that cross borders between states, or influence those activities, but it cannot claim to regulate in detail and uniformly all people and all activities in the country.

The US is the country where, more than two centuries ago, the Western idea of ​​freedom blossomed. Do you think it is possible to keep administrative state and individual liberties together?

The tension between administrative power and individual freedom is reaching breaking point in the US. It must be remembered that the case decided in the Supreme Court on the obligation to vaccinate is only the latest in a series of cases, dating back at least two decades, which question the power conferred on the Agencies. And here it must be said that the different legislative assemblies are often just as guilty as the agencies, because lawmakers are ready to delegate too broad powers to these agencies, without providing adequate control mechanisms on their work. I believe that the courts are increasingly reducing the powers of the agencies because, however imperfect it may be, our model of separation of powers was designed to protect individual freedom.

Granted and not granted that as many Americans as possible need to be vaccinated, what is the right path? Shouldn’t people choose the level of protection they want to have?

I personally believe that the United States Constitution has created a system of decentralized governmental powers. The goal of this model of government is to do yes that decisions are made at the lowest possible level. And that makes a lot of sense in a nation that spans an entire continent, and has nearly 350 million citizens. Policies must be made locally to take into account local situations and, above all, the wishes of local communities. As for Covid, I think these policies cannot be done effectively in Washington, DC And I think the result of the court’s decision will be that health policies will stay where they should be: namely in the hands of states, counties, cities, private companies and people. That they are the only ones and the best equipped to decide what level of risk they want to accept in their daily life. The truth is that we will soon begin to consider the Covid threat as we do with the many other threats we encounter in life.

What role did they playato the techniques of nudging (i.e.or: if you don’t get vaccinated, I fire you) in vaccination campaigns? And how is it possible to hold together individual freedoms and scientific techniques of nudging?

Honestly I do not know.

Do you think there will be global consequences?

Unfortunately, I see a development opposite to that of the United States in the policies of European countries. I see, that is, the tendency to ever greater centralization and uniformity, I see more and more limited spaces for individuals and private companies to make their own decisions, and too much deference to unelected bureaucracies. Obviously, this does not happen only in the area of ​​public health. However, I fear that this concentration of powers in the hands of bureaucracies free from any control is contributing greatly to the phase of economic stagnation and the lack of social dynamism that Europe is experiencing. And this increases the threats to the Western liberal model that the United States and Europe – together – have successfully built since the end of the Second World War.

(Federico Ferraù)

