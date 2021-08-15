Not even Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano come close to Dogecoin as an exchange broker

advertisement & nbsp & nbsp

Mark Cuban is one of the few billionaires who, like Elon Musk, is an optimistic Dogecoin. In an interview with CNBC’s “Make It” section on Friday, the billionaire businessman who owns, among other things, the NBA professional basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, described DOGE as the “most forte ”among cryptocurrencies for its widespread use as a medium for exchange.

In March, the Dallas Mavericks, which have been accepting bitcoin since 2019, announced that they have begun accepting Dogecoin from their fans to purchase tickets and merchandise online through Bitpay, a cryptocurrency payment service. The move was a huge success as the team reported receiving more than 20,000 Doge in transactions shortly after the announcement according to Cobian, making it the largest Dogecoin trader.

Cuban is deeply convinced that Dogecoin has the potential to find a use case as a widely used foreign exchange currency, although he’s not sure enough people will see it that way. However, he believes that the fact that the meme coin has “inevitable inflation”, which means that the amount of inflation is finite and there is no uncertainty about the amount created and the inflation rate, could allow it to grow as a valid payment. mechanism.

The billionaire also revealed in May that he owns 3,250 Doge, which he bought with his 11-year-old son via a tweet.

Dogecoin’s propaganda by its loyal supporters, in the character of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, has had a major impact on Dogecoin’s growth in the cryptocurrency market. I remember Elon Musk’s actions on Twitter to promote Dogecoin earlier this year drastically shifted the market ..

DOGEUSD chart by TradingView

DOGE benefited from the support of Elon Musk in a series of tweets he posted throughout the year. His tweets not only made people around the world aware of cryptocurrency, but they also encouraged investors to buy more Dogecoin.

Its peak was when Dogecoin’s value rose 20% later Musk revealed that he will appear on his Saturday Night Live show. It hosts the debut, calling himself “The Godfather”. However, shortly after the show, there was a huge sell-off that brought Doge’s price down along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Musk also suggested accepting Doge in SpaceX. His last reference to Dogecoin was on Twitter in July, when he referred to Dogecoin as money, not just a way to make money.

However, Dogecoin was not left out of the cryptocurrency market rally as the coin is currently trading at around $ 0.3, up 7.27% on the day and 15.30% over the past seven days. However, it is a far cry from the all-time high of $ 0.73 reached on May 8. Despite the hype and the recent rally, sentiment around Dogecoin remains mixed, as skeptics still believe the coin, created as a joke, won’t last in the market.