Not even if it was Messi! Luis García closes the doors of the TRI to Chicharito Hernández

After requests from some journalists and fans intensified in recent weeks for Chicharito Hernandez was summoned again to the Mexican Selection of Tata Martino, the analyst of TV Azteca, Luis Garciathrew a strong dart against the LA Galaxy striker.

For the former player of Pumas, Chivas and America in Liga MX, lThe presence of Hernández in the Mexican National Team is not relevant or necessary, since the Galaxy soccer player is not a great differentiator, so he does not believe that his presence will raise the level of the selective tricolor.

“With Hernández, without Hernández we are on the same level,” García commented on TV Azteca’s ‘Los Protagonistas’.

April 6, 2022





The former World Cup player in USA 94 deepened his comment and recalled that Chicharito has already played up to 3 World Cups with Mexico and has not been able to do anything to get to the famous fifth game.

“Now it turns out that Hernández is our Maradona, our Pelé, no! He is an average player who has not made us go further. He is a player who has already been to several world cups and who has not made us reach the eighth game either, ”said García Postigo.

Chicharito has kicked off his third season in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy, scoring 4 goals in 5 games.

The previous season, Chicharito also had a great season with 17 goals and 3 assists in 21 games played.

In World Cups, Chicharito has scored 4 goals with Mexico; he scored against France and Argentina in 2010; Croatia in 2014 and South Korea in 2018.

For his part, García Postigo scored 2 goals against Ireland in 1994 and in 1198 he did not add minutes with the TRI.

