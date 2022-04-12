Not even Netflix can with the latest from Pixar on Disney + c
The pandemic accelerated the audiovisual panorama in which we live immersed and it seems that, definitively, these changes are here to stay. Gone are the competitions to get the biggest box office and try to beat the competition with millions of dollars. Now, the majors of a lifetime, immersed in the streaming revolution, They want their content to be the most popular, the most viewed in net number of views.
If it looks a lot, it’s popular
This trend leads to the search for virality so that this number of views translates into conversation and, therefore, in possibilities to continue joining new subscribers who want to be part of a community that enjoys good premieres every week. And within that competition that has been unleashed between the big streaming platforms, they are already beginning to exist charts of those that quantify how much a movie or episodes of a series have been seen in its opening week, to create those tops that we like so much. What yes?
The fact is that the last few months have been a time of great releases by Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Prime Video, etc. and some relevant data is already known, such as the Pixar film, Net, has managed to crush one of Netflix’s most important bets in the last times: The Adam Project. The story of that group of girls who one of them comes to visit (or rather becomes) that kind of huge red panda has captivated the public, exceeding 1,701 million minutes played through the Disney-owned platform. This data has taken him, directly, to the first place in the classification.
Nevertheless, The Adam Project Netflix had to settle, on the same dates around March 11 and in its premiere week, with 1,360 million minutes played, which relegated it to fourth place in the ranking. Between the two great contenders, the 46 episodes of The Last Kingdom with 1.423 million minutes watched, and Do you know who it is? and its eight chapters with 1,415. In these two cases, se deals with productions available only through Netflix.
The complete classification with the Top 10
Although it is true that The Adam Project it does not come out well in those first moments after its premiere, despite the money invested in its production, its practically cinematographic finish in the purest cinema premiere style and the presence of stars such as the director himself, Shawn Levy (FreeGuy, Dead Pool 3etc.), in addition to the presence of Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana or Jennifer Garner, It’s actually one of the season’s biggest hits on the platform.having broken the record for hours viewed in its first 28 days after the premiere: 227.2 million.
The truth is that Netflix continues to top that ranking of the most viewed content, with quite a difference compared to other platforms such as Disney + itself or Prime Video and HBO Max. Here’s that Top 10:
- Net (Disney+) 1.701 million min.
- The Last Kingdom (Netflix) – 46 episodes, 1.423 million min.
- Do you know who it is? (Netflix) – 8 episodes, 1.415 million min.
- The Adam Project (Netflix) 1.36 billion min.
- Who is Anna? (Netflix) – 9 episodes, 812 million min.
- good girls (Netflix) – 44 episodes, 790 million min.
- Charm (Disney+) – movie, 783 million min.
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 34 episodes, 702 million min.
- love is blind (Netflix) – 25 episodes, 689 million min.
- NCIS (Netflix) – 354 episodes, 678 million min.