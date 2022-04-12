Not even Netflix can with the latest from Pixar on Disney + c

If it looks a lot, it’s popular

This trend leads to the search for virality so that this number of views translates into conversation and, therefore, in possibilities to continue joining new subscribers who want to be part of a community that enjoys good premieres every week. And within that competition that has been unleashed between the big streaming platforms, they are already beginning to exist charts of those that quantify how much a movie or episodes of a series have been seen in its opening week, to create those tops that we like so much. What yes?

The fact is that the last few months have been a time of great releases by Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Prime Video, etc. and some relevant data is already known, such as the Pixar film, Net, has managed to crush one of Netflix’s most important bets in the last times: The Adam Project. The story of that group of girls who one of them comes to visit (or rather becomes) that kind of huge red panda has captivated the public, exceeding 1,701 million minutes played through the Disney-owned platform. This data has taken him, directly, to the first place in the classification.

Nevertheless, The Adam Project Netflix had to settle, on the same dates around March 11 and in its premiere week, with 1,360 million minutes played, which relegated it to fourth place in the ranking. Between the two great contenders, the 46 episodes of The Last Kingdom with 1.423 million minutes watched, and Do you know who it is? and its eight chapters with 1,415. In these two cases, se deals with productions available only through Netflix.