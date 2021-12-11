Sports
Not even the FocoLeicester stops Spalletti (who welcomes them with the mask)
Ten minutes of applause to our MastroLindo. MiettaUnàs is another thing compared to MiettaRussott. Big game of Petagna: what if he also shoots towards the goal?
Napoli 09/12/2021 – Europa League / Napoli-Leicester / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Andrea Petagna
My Napoli – Leicester 3-2
- First goal of the season achieved: avoiding the Conference League.
- Second goal of the day not achieved: to finish a match without injuries.
- Third objective achieved: to win against FocoLeicester.
- The FocoLeicester came to Naples with two out of three results and a large load of viruses to dispose of.
- Spalletti, by pure coincidence, welcomed them with bows and ceremonies from 18 meters and the mask attached to the mouth for at least 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, I would give 10 minutes of applause to our Clean Master. Once again he could have covered his buttocks as many of his colleagues do and gossip about the continuous injuries, the alleged short squad, the alleged referee wrongs, bad luck, Juan Jesus and the rain.
- And yet his third or fourth Napoli, once again, showed that before men, values and the concept of team come first. And even before Di Lorenzo, of course.
- The protagonists of the evening were those who until yesterday had had roles of stopgap, shoulders, stunt performers or stunts.
- Like Ciccio Michu Petagna. Two assists, one of which Maradonian and involuntary, a veil missed for the third goal. A flood of conquered and defended balls. And the usual contribution in our penalty area. And I wonder: what if he also pulls towards the door?
- Elmas. Two goals. One with an empty net and the second in which he demonstrated that being called millefinte or cintotocchi is not necessarily a bad thing.
- And Ounas. Or more precisely MiettaUnàs, for that predisposition that suggests to the collective imagination in splitting the games. An updated and certainly more efficient version of MiettaRussott. Then the man jumps and has a hook to follow that are now out of date stuff. Yesterday, a very nice network in preparation and execution and the classic thorn in the side.
- To these I would add, and I say finally, Zielinski, the survivor of the captains. The Pole did not have to score in order to straighten out the usual dull game and a mediocre report card. On Sunday he had already given comforting signals, but yesterday he was alive and decisive for the whole game, as never before this year.
- FocoLeicester had presented themselves as the most perforated team of the tournament on set pieces. As logically we wanted to demonstrate, the English did not run any danger from corners and free-kicks and the two goals conceded by the Azzurri came from two set pieces.
- They were two very similar actions, even if the second pitch usually ends up in the arms of Peppino the barber in the third row of the first ring in the curve.
- Both shots for me are to be considered unstoppable. Although, in this regard, I want to make a comment on Meret.
- Spalletti, always him, to the question “how important is luck in football?” he replied to Sky’s microphones: I don’t know. And I don’t know what the others are like, but I’m very lucky.
- I think he says it, and maybe he thinks it, because he is a positive man, because perhaps thinking that you are lucky attracts luck. A bit like saying “help yourself, God help you”. Here, when I think of Meret, I think that God helps his opponents more willingly.
- I can’t blame him for anything except his face. That distressed expression cannot physically attract luck. Instead, it is much more likely that he will attract the bad luck of breaking a hand or balls at the intersection or shots stuck to the post like yesterday. When I see Meret’s eyes, I see Gabbiadini’s eyes. And it is not the eyes of one who can think he is credible, especially to himself, when he says “I’m very lucky”.
- And speaking of bad luck, Lozano breaking a tooth? Fractures, buttock pain, covid, facial destruction, muscles, bones, headaches and gastroenteritis, the visit to the dentist was missing. With this we have gone further, in my opinion, and a priest can no longer be enough.
- At the end of the game, we also had time to intoxicate ourselves, seeing the penalty missed by Legia in the 98th minute that would have avoided the play-offs. Too much grace would have been and too strange that Minao could manage not to utter even a dead chitemaker during a match.
- But it was only a moment, the thought of a nice qualified Napoli immediately relieved us. And it has reached unimaginable heights, thanks to the Goddess and the wrath of Gasperissa.
- But now I’m really curious to know who we’re going to fish. Dortmund or Sheriff? If it were for Spalletti, we would have Malmoe or Alzano Virescit. Because we know, in the draws, we are “very lucky” …
- Go Napoli forever