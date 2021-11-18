Not even the snow stops the Panda: the SUVs get stuck and can’t help but look at it!

The highest town in Italy, Sestriere , it fills with snow and the cars struggle to walk with the first snowfall at 2,035 above sea level. Between broken down car And shovelers intent on creating small avenues clear of ice is the old and very reliable one Fiat Panda , small but fearless that does not let itself be stopped even by the most extreme climatic conditions.

The Snow Queen

At this time of year the Alps they begin to be submerged by copious centimeters of snow. The road system obviously encounters obstacles, with drivers shoveling and mounting chains. In the municipality of Sestriere, a tourist destination in Turin made up of whitewashed peaks and huts transformed into luxury hotels, there are those who find it extremely difficult on the road, especially by car. Among the many fearless who still tried to get behind the wheel someone was forced to stop.

One might think that in these conditions the best car to tackle the walls of snow and ice on the road is an SUV or even better a off road, but this is absolutely not the case. From the Opel Meriva at the Volkswagen T-Cross, all let themselves be beaten by the snow, leaving the owners to walk between wheels that spin in circles in repetitive attempts. Only a car seems not to succumb to the force of the weather: the Fiat Panda which, a piece of history of the city of Turin, bears the name of its parent company high, winning over cold and snow. The Volkswagen T-Cross and Fiat Panda are among the best-selling models in Italy in October and who knows, if after what happened in the whitewashed streets of Sestriere, those who preferred the SUV to the historic and timeless “pandino” some second thoughts.