Not even Zendaya understands what Uncharted, a Tom Holland movie, is about

Holland said in the interview that his love for movies james-bond and Indiana Jones Ior attracted to star in Uncharted, and his intention was do the most stunts. “But then I had to do it and I broke down,” the actor said.

“They tell you, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this trick where you’re going to jump into the back of a plane and then get hit by a car outside the plane.’ And you’re like, ‘Wow, that sounds amazing!'” Holland said. “And then you film it and you’re on take 12 and they’re like, ‘Can we do it again?’ And you say, ‘No, I’m done.’ It was difficult”.

On Uncharted, Tom plays Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg also acts. What is it about? Treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) enlists the cunning Nathan Drake to help him recover a lost 500-year-old fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon turns into a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race for the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. If Sully and Nate can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they may find a $5 billion treasure, but only if they can learn to work together.