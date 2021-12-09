Health

Not everyone buys it, but this fine red meat is worth its weight in gold and is one of the most beneficial to health

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 77 2 minutes read

Good nutrition, along with age-appropriate exercise, is one of the best habits we can acquire in life. In fact, knowing how to guide one’s choices, not falling into excesses for too long, is a possible guarantee for a long and lasting well-being. This is why today we are talking about a food fact that not everyone is aware of regarding animal proteins. In fact, not everyone buys it, but this fine red meat is worth gold and is one of the most beneficial for health. Let’s see together what it is and why it can do well, always if consumed with due care.

Not everyone buys it, but this fine red meat is worth its weight in gold and is one of the most beneficial to health

We are talking about horse meat. This still generally attracts resistance from buyers, probably because it is a much loved animal for its beauty and majesty. However, it contains several advantages that not everyone is aware of: first of all, compared to other types of red meat it is considered very lean. In fact, it has only 133 calories and 5 grams of lipids for each pound of product. The cholesterol content is also quite low, resulting almost identical to other meats, such as beef and chicken. Furthermore, it is the animal product that contains the most iron of all, reaching the level of almost 4 mg for the weight indicated above. This mineral is also absorbed by the body much more easily than other foods, such as spinach. Its consumption is therefore recommended for anemics, but also for pregnant women and sportspeople. However, it could also bring benefits to the elderly and children.

The possible contraindications present in this food

According to Humanitas, there are no contraindications in this type of food. However, it is necessary to keep under control the consumption of meat in general since it could cause problems for subjects suffering from hypercholesterolemia and uric acidemia. On the contrary, it would be better to increase the intake of vegetable proteins. For example, this very tasty and particularly low in calories legume is a real mine of nutrients that are beneficial to our body. For this reason, before including it in your diet, it is best to consult with your GP or a nutritionist.

Deepening

Not just bananas, these three potassium-rich vegetables could stave off fatigue, high blood pressure and muscle tremors

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 77 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Do you suffer from dry skin? What does it depend on and what are the remedies?

1 week ago

Australian authorities are encouraging masturbation among young people to reduce stigma

November 5, 2021

Assisted fertilization: infertility on the rise, also the fault of poor nutrition

2 weeks ago

Exercising after age 40 halves the risk of stroke

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button