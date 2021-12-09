Not everyone buys it, but this fine red meat is worth its weight in gold and is one of the most beneficial to health

Good nutrition, along with age-appropriate exercise, is one of the best habits we can acquire in life. In fact, knowing how to guide one’s choices, not falling into excesses for too long, is a possible guarantee for a long and lasting well-being. This is why today we are talking about a food fact that not everyone is aware of regarding animal proteins. In fact, not everyone buys it, but this fine red meat is worth gold and is one of the most beneficial for health. Let’s see together what it is and why it can do well, always if consumed with due care.

We are talking about horse meat. This still generally attracts resistance from buyers, probably because it is a much loved animal for its beauty and majesty. However, it contains several advantages that not everyone is aware of: first of all, compared to other types of red meat it is considered very lean. In fact, it has only 133 calories and 5 grams of lipids for each pound of product. The cholesterol content is also quite low, resulting almost identical to other meats, such as beef and chicken. Furthermore, it is the animal product that contains the most iron of all, reaching the level of almost 4 mg for the weight indicated above. This mineral is also absorbed by the body much more easily than other foods, such as spinach. Its consumption is therefore recommended for anemics, but also for pregnant women and sportspeople. However, it could also bring benefits to the elderly and children.

The possible contraindications present in this food

According to Humanitas, there are no contraindications in this type of food. However, it is necessary to keep under control the consumption of meat in general since it could cause problems for subjects suffering from hypercholesterolemia and uric acidemia. On the contrary, it would be better to increase the intake of vegetable proteins. For example, this very tasty and particularly low in calories legume is a real mine of nutrients that are beneficial to our body. For this reason, before including it in your diet, it is best to consult with your GP or a nutritionist.

