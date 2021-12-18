To stay as healthy as possible, you should pay close attention to your diet, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.

Furthermore, we do not underestimate the importance of physical activity, which should never be lacking in our life.

Obviously during the holidays it will be impossible not to make an exception to the diet, enjoying delicious dishes.

Before the holidays, therefore, we could take the opportunity to stay light, also filling up with antioxidants with this soup that will warm our hearts.

In addition to filling up on seasonal fruit and vegetables, it might be useful to alternate fish with meat, without overdoing the portions.

For those who are anemic, for example, in addition to the liver, this delicious food typical of the Easter period could be useful to stock up on iron.

There is a shellfish that is ideal for those who want to stay light without sacrificing flavor and nutritional properties.

This is the cuttlefish, which contains only 72 calories per 100 grams of product and is appreciated above all for its quality proteins.

For this reason it is a particularly energetic food.

This mollusk also contains potassium, phosphorus and calcium, in addition to vitamin A, which are very precious for our body.

If we intend to stay light, it is important not to use too many seasonings when preparing it.

For example, cuttlefish with peas are a well-known dish of the Italian tradition that can be served in white or with tomato sauce.

In this way, we will be satisfied with a healthy and flavorful dish, accompanied by vegetables and a few slices of bread, possibly wholemeal or rye.

It is important to pay close attention to its cooking in order to keep the meat as soft as possible.

Not everyone buys it but this succulent and precious mollusk is worth gold for our body and we find it almost always available in the fish counter.

More information

Before cooking them, they must be cleaned very well by removing the eyes, bowels, bladder and internal bone.

We could put them in the freezer closed tightly in special bags. In this way, we would also obtain a greater softness of the meat, precisely because the treatment will tend to weaken them.

If we have large cuttlefish it is good to know that they will be more suitable to be prepared stuffed, while the smaller ones are baked or stewed.

Deepening

We alternate the cod with the unsuspected fish that costs very little and is perfect for pressure and high cholesterol