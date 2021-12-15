Not everyone buys it but this very lean, low-calorie meat could be worth gold for our health

Among the foods to be included in a healthy and balanced diet, in addition to fish and vegetables, there is also meat. While it is preferable to consume mostly white meat, there are some types of red meat that you might consider. The important thing is that they are of quality, low in fat and with excellent nutritional values.

Among the most valuable and nutritious meats, even if difficult to find, we have that of buffalo. In this article we will reveal its benefits, contraindications and how to enhance it in the kitchen.

In fact, not everyone buys it but this very lean and low-calorie meat could be worth gold for our health

In Italy the buffalo is an animal raised mainly for the production of milk. In fact, about 80% of the buffaloes are raised in Campania, where the very good buffalo mozzarella is made.

Both from a nutritional and taste point of view, buffalo meat is similar to beef, even if it is leaner. In fact, it contains only 99 calories per 100 grams.

In addition to this, this type of meat is an excellent source of quality animal proteins and above all of mineral salts. In fact, the contribution of iron and potassium, which is very important for the correct functioning of the heart and muscles, should be highlighted. In general, however, the consumption of buffalo meat is not recommended in the presence of some pathologies. In fact, those suffering from uricemia and hypercholesterolemia should limit the consumption of all types of meat. However, we always remember that in these cases it is important to consult your trusted doctor or nutritionist for further clarification.

A tender, sweet and tasty meat

So, we just found out that not everyone buys it but this skinny, low-calorie meat could be worth gold to our health. In addition to being leaner than beef, it is also more tender, sweeter and tastier. However, it all depends on how it is treated and cooked.

In fact, the fat of the buffalo meat resides only in the external part of the cut, and is not infiltrated as in the bovine one.

This factor is positive because, during consumption, the fat can be more easily identified and removed. However, this predisposition does not facilitate cooking at high temperatures because the fat does not act as an insulator. Therefore, buffalo meat lends itself to preparations with medium-low temperatures, such as braised meats, stews, meat sauce and so on.

A Christmas recipe

A great idea to bring to the table during Christmas could be braised buffalo.

To make it, you must first marinate the meat for 24 hours with red wine, vegetables, garlic, rosemary, cloves, peppercorns and cinnamon.

After the necessary time, brown the previously floured piece of meat over high heat. After a few minutes, pour in the contents of the marinade and let it cook over low heat for 3 hours. During cooking, when the wine has dried up, add the broth and salt.

Once cooked, take the meat and mince the cooking juices with a mixer to use as a sauce.

Deepening

This very lean meat, rich in omega 3 and low in cholesterol is also ideal for those with iron deficiencies