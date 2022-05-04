Not everyone in Despierta América goes to Francisca Lachapel’s wedding, sadly

Karla Martinez It is not. the driver of Wake up America It is not the star that has canceled its presence in this great event. Neither Alán Tacher, nor Raúl González, much less Jomari Goyso. Do not! Carlitos Calderon neither is the celebrity who has refused to go to the wedding of Francesca Lachapel. Do not! We know that whoever will not be present at the wedding, and for good reason, It’s Tony Dandrades.

Thanks to this Instagram video, everyone has learned such bad news. The famous host and critic shared the post with this message: “Explaining to Mela why I won’t be able to attend my dear @francisca’s wedding 😂 @melamelazaoficial“.

But beware that Tony does have a good reason for not being able to be present on this special day, both for Francisca Lachapel and for Despierta América. According to him, everything is due to his daughter. The minor is standing out in the 400-meter race, and she is also breaking records.

The driver explains: “Now he’s going to regionals and tell Francisca that unfortunately I can’t go to her wedding, because the gossip about ‘Francisca didn’t invite Tony’ is going to start, so Mela, please pass this message on to Francisca.”

Read more about Francisca Lachapel:

Jomari Goyso dances with Francisca Lachapel to the rhythm of broken bachata, to celebrate her wedding

It looks beautiful: This was the selection process for Francisca Lachapel’s wedding dress

The public reacts to the physical change of Francisca Lachapel

