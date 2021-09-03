not everyone is aware of it

Sparkling smile, angelic beauty and great talent: Cameron Diaz is a famous and beloved actress but not only that, would you have ever imagined this incredible background?

Angelic beauty and a dazzling smile mixed with an amazing talent: Cameron Diaz is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. Her sympathy and her natural gifts have consecrated her as one of the most requested and loved actresses by the public. Originally from San Diego, born in 1971, she made her debut as a model and worked in various countries around the world, including Japan. His big screen debut was in the hugely hilarious hit “The Mark” opposite the iconic Jim Carrey. To consecrate her to fame, however, was the film “Tutti pazzi per Mery”. There is a background about the beautiful Cameron Diaz that not everyone is aware of: would you ever have imagined it?

Cameron Diaz, the background of which not everyone knows: would you have imagined it?

Talented and gorgeous, he manages to immerse himself in different genres and roles with great ease. We have seen her in films such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Charlie’s Angeles” and “Innocent Lies”. But also in “Vanilla Sky”, “My Sister’s Keeper” and “Minority Report”. Happily married to Benji Madden since 2015, she became the mother of the gorgeous Raddix in 2019.

Famous and beloved, Cameron Diaz has worked purely for the cinema, building a truly dream career. Perhaps not everyone knows, however, that the actress also stepped into the role of a voice actress. And he did it for a series of animated films that are really loved by the public. What are we talking about? Say “Shrek”! Cameron Diaz voiced the character of Princess Fiona in all the films of the saga! Would you have ever imagined it? Also in this case he showed great skill and exceptional talent.

A real Hollywood star, an extraordinary actress capable of giving emotions and piercing the screen. We are sure that it will still hold many and incredible surprises!