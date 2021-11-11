Not everyone knows about it but this antioxidant root is a mine of Vitamin C and helps digest

A very common problem among the population is the difficulty in digesting. Often this could be caused by various problems, from nutrition to stress.

An unbalanced diet, high in fat and fried foods, low fluid intake, alcohol abuse and smoking, could be just some of the triggers.





However, not everyone knows that there may be some foods that would help promote digestion.

Among these, we have already treated, for example, kefir which is a drink that would help rebalance the intestinal flora.

But not everyone knows it but this antioxidant root is a mine of Vitamin C and helps digest

Horseradish, also known as horseradish, is a perennial herb that belongs to the Brassicaceae family. It is an edible plant that is grown from February and harvested in October and November.

In addition to its leaves, the white root is also used in cooking which, among other things, has several beneficial properties.

The horseradish root, in fact, contains numerous substances with antioxidant and detoxifying properties, which would stimulate the activity of the stomach and intestines, favoring digestion.

Horseradish is also useful in cases of bacterial infections and spasms. Inside, in fact, there are molecules that have anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties for the nerves.

Furthermore, this root, in addition to being a source of beta-carotene, is also rich in vitamin C and potassium.

However, horseradish also has some contraindications to watch out for.

First of all, it is not suitable for children under the age of 4, or for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Secondly, it could create some discomfort for those with digestive problems, such as infections, inflammatory diseases or ulcers. Finally, it is also not recommended to take it in case of kidney problems and hypothyroidism.

In this sense, horseradish could interfere with the intake of levothyroxine. If in doubt, however, it is always advisable to ask your doctor for advice.

Use of the root in cooking

The horseradish root is usually used to prepare the horseradish sauce, very famous and appreciated, to accompany various dishes. For example, it goes very well with grilled meat, smoked fish, canapés, hard-boiled eggs and much more.

To prepare this delicious sauce you need:

250 grams of horseradish;

100 grams of bread crumbs;

75 grams of vinegar;

oil, sugar and salt.

First we grate the horseradish by hand, put it in a bowl and let it rest for 30 minutes.

After that, add the breadcrumbs cut into small pieces, or alternatively the breadcrumbs. After mixing with a whisk, add a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of sugar, vinegar and 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. We mix everything until obtaining a creamy mixture.