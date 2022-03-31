To beautify and decorate the interior and exterior spaces of our home, there is nothing better than filling them with greenery. Growing plants and flowers, however, would not only be important to give the rooms a certain charm, but also to attract good luck. According to some cultures, in fact, there are lucky plants, capable of bringing wealth and prosperity into the homes of those who host them.

On our pages we have seen several examples of the genus, such as this Japanese ornamental plant that would ward off bad luck. Today, in this article, we will talk about the rowan, a shrubby plant belonging to the Rosaceae family, the same as the mero, the pear tree, the cherry tree, and so on. According to some popular legends, this plant is also considered an extremely valuable lucky charm. In fact, it was thought to stave off hunger, misery and all negativity, while attracting money and prosperity instead.

Aesthetic features

Depending on the species and the habitat in which it thrives, the rowan can even exceed 15 meters in height and even reach 30 meters. As for its aesthetic characteristics, the dark brown bark and the well-branched crown immediately stand out. The leaves, of a dark green color, have serrated margins and are rounded at the base and acute at the apex. The flowers, on the other hand, usually appear in late spring, between May and June. They are gathered in erect corymbs, 5 to 8 cm long and are usually white.

Finally, the fruits, called sorbole, are apples that can have a shape similar to an apple or a pear. They grow together in groups and never exceed 4 cm in diameter. Furthermore, they have a color that varies according to the degree of ripeness, passing from reddish yellow to brown.

Not everyone knows that the fruits of this lucky plant could be worth gold for health

The actual ripening of the sorbola takes place in autumn, but, once harvested, they are not edible and need a process of ammezzamento. In fact, being too harsh, they are set up in cold rooms and covered with layers of straw. After a few weeks, they become sweeter and softer and are therefore ready to be enjoyed. Since, after this process, the peel has an unsightly appearance, they do not have much commercial value. Furthermore, not everyone knows that in ancient times the fruits were used, especially among the Romans, to produce delicious liqueurs.

According to some scientific studies, sorboles, thanks to their diuretic, refreshing, cleansing and toning properties, are widely used in the phytotherapeutic field. Furthermore, they would be an excellent source not only of mineral salts (such as potassium, magnesium, zinc and calcium), but also of vitamin C. The latter is an antioxidant molecule that would fight free radicals, strengthening the immune system.