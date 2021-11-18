More and more cars on the street, more and more traffic and for some of us the minutes in the car can truly become infinite. If we add to this an excessive accumulation of stress caused by work or family, our day becomes irreparably worse.

Luckily, every now and then, a song comes out of the radio or our storage memory that we just can’t help but sing. We do not care about the curious eyes of passers-by or other drivers who accompany us, we let ourselves go in a performance of our own. After the song we will surely feel much lighter, with the mood suddenly rising.

Not everyone knows that this action we often perform in the car improves mood and cuts stress. And if the mood improves, surely our productivity in the office or our patience in the family will also benefit.

Too much stress

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, stress is not a disease. It is the psychological reaction that our body gives to life events that are considered dangerous or excessive. In the course of everyone’s existence, these moments are unfortunately experienced. If we look at the last 2 years, with the advent of Covid, hardly anyone has not suffered from it in a more or less intense way.

Of course, with this article we don’t mean that singing in the car fights stress. As mentioned, stress is not a disease, so there are no drugs that can cure it, but it can cause anxiety and depression. In any case, a professional should be consulted, even if only for information.

Singing out loud in the car, however, can give a momentary benefit in less complicated situations.

To confirm what has been said about singing aloud, and therefore screaming, a theory developed decades ago comes to our aid. American psychologist Arthur Janov wrote an essay called “The Primal Scream” where he argued, in short, that the ailments were caused by childhood trauma. The patient should have remembered the traumas, recalled them and expressed them in a violent way, precisely by screaming. This positive anger thus manages to bring out all of a person’s problems at that precise moment without the risk of them being repressed.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons why having a good singing loudly in the car improves our mood and the day. So why don’t we all get in the car right away and have a nice liberating cantata?