One of the most popular exotic fruits in the world, which by now has also entered strongly on our tables, is papaya. It is a tropical fruit, grown mainly in Asia, Africa, the United States and Mexico, and harvested in the summer or fall. However, it is commercially available year-round, even in the form of juices and extracts.

Due to its exceptional flavor, papaya is often used in many recipes to add a touch of sweetness to savory dishes, side dishes and desserts.

In addition to its extreme versatility in cooking, papaya is also a fruit that could have numerous health benefits. In fact, we will soon reveal what the main properties of this excellent fruit would be, without forgetting the probable contraindications.

Not everyone knows that this antioxidant-rich exotic fruit could interfere with blood thinners

First of all, papaya contains very few calories (28 per 100 grams), which are made up of carbohydrates (91%), proteins (6%) and liquids (3%).

In addition to this, it is also an excellent source of antioxidants, useful for example to keep the immune system functioning. Among these substances we remember papain which, thanks to its alleged anti-inflammatory properties, could be effective against trauma and allergies.

Finally, thanks to the other elements of which it is composed, papaya could also be considered an ally of cardiovascular health.

As for the contraindications, we remind you that papaya could interfere with the action of some anticoagulant drugs. As with sultanas, therefore, it is important not to consume this fruit before or after taking the aforementioned drugs.

How to use papaya in cooking

However, those who do not take these drugs can exploit papaya in various ways and make centrifuged, extracts, smoothies and herbal teas. However, this is a fruit that can also very well enhance various sweet recipes, such as cakes and pies.

To make an excellent cake, for example, it will be sufficient to initially blend 300 grams of papaya pulp with 200 grams of sugar. After a first stir, add the juice of a lime, 2 eggs, 350 grams of flour and a sachet of baking powder to the mixer. We mix everything again and also pour in the melted butter, which we can actually replace with these other healthier foods.

Once the dough is ready, line a pan with parchment paper and pour everything inside. Once this is done, we bake at 180 degrees for about half an hour and we are ready to serve.