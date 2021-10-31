Not everyone knows that we can also fight anxiety by substituting foods that make it worse

Everyone feels anxious from time to time. Occasional anxiety is an absolutely normal reaction to uncertainty about what will happen next, be it in the next few minutes, days or months. Mental health experts define anxiety as worry about a threat in the future. Stomach pains, rapid heartbeat, difficulty sleeping well at night can be symptoms of an anxious state, a worry or an unresolved problem. Keep in mind that if our anxiety has been going on for a long time and interferes with daily life, we may have an anxiety disorder. If so, it could be chronic stress or anxiety, and you may need to consult with your doctor for treatment, such as therapy or medication.

Not everyone knows, however, that we could also fight anxiety by replacing the foods that make it worse. This is not to say that tools and approaches such as therapies or medication are not needed to deal with anxiety. But if anxiety still has an impact on our life, it might be worth considering what we eat and change some eating habits if necessary.

Foods to avoid

As we know, a healthy diet is essential for the balance and well-being of our body. We have seen for example how some vegetables are excellent against cholesterol or blood pressure, or the diet suggested by cardiologists to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis. Hence, proper nutrition education would allow us to put our body in the best condition to prevent or combat certain conditions. The same is true with anxiety. So let’s see which foods to avoid and how to replace them.

Alcohol. Believe it or not, the drink often used to quell social anxiety actually makes it worse. In fact, alcohol can have a negative impact on sleep (He S et al, 2019). When we don’t get enough sleep, anxiety symptoms can be triggered. Also, when the effect of alcohol wears off, we may feel even more anxious.

There is no real substitute for alcohol. If we like the taste, but want to avoid side effects, consider non-alcoholic beer. In social situations we might drink non-alcoholic cocktails or sparkling water.

Loading... Advertisements

Caffeine. Our favorite daily ritual may do more harm than good when it comes to anxiety. High levels of caffeine can not only increase anxiety and nervousness, but also reduce the body’s production of the feel-good chemical serotonin, causing a depressed mood. Generally, caffeine is safe in low doses. In fact, high doses of coffee can increase the risk of dementia and stroke, as we saw in a previous article, and cause unpleasant effects such as anxiety and nervousness. One study (Cappelletti S et al, 2015) found that many adults and adolescents who consumed more than 400 mg of caffeine per day reported anxiety and mood disorders.

Instead, try herbal teas, such as peppermint, lavender or lemon balm tea. They are hot drinks with calming effects.

Not everyone knows that we can also fight anxiety by substituting foods that make it worse

Refined carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates have been associated with an increased risk of serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Refined carbohydrates, such as white flour, white bread, or white rice, are foods that have been deprived of much of the fiber and micronutrients. One study (Sadeghi O et al, 2019) found that consumption of refined grains correlated with both anxiety and depression in women.

Let’s try grains and whole grain or sprouted wheat bread instead. Some high-carb whole grains can also be very healthy.