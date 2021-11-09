Italian television will soon undergo yet another revolution. In fact, the process of switching off towards the new DVB-T2 television format has already begun. We have already talked about this new technology several times, so Readers can be ready when the change arrives.

Sometimes, however, figuring out smart TVs, news with digital terrestrial, streaming services and much more can become complex. By now the technologies are so varied that, to watch your favorite programs, you are really spoiled for choice. Movies, TV series, pay and free channels are available on so many platforms that your head is spinning. Not everyone knows the way to watch these TV channels for free, some of which are already available without problems.

The hybrid TV

In fact, no one correctly explains that a technology called HBBTV is already present in the new generation smart TVs. Thanks to this function, you can watch many new channels that are normally inaccessible but completely free. Smart technology enables this and other applications. In this specific case, the acronym stands for “Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV”.

It sounds complex, but it’s actually a lot simpler than you think. The meaning of this English definition is, quite simply, hybrid TV. It is a technology linked to digital terrestrial but which needs to be transmitted via the Internet to work. This form of transmission of the television signal allows access to many new frequencies and therefore channels and programs that no one normally knows. Still, the offer of these is completely free.

Not everyone knows the way to watch these TV channels for free

But how do you access this content? Nothing simpler. HBBTV only works on some preset channels. Just press the right button on the remote control of your smart TV. It is usually the same channel that suggests to the viewer the possibility of using this function. Overlay, if there is compatibility, the smart TV will show a colored icon with the button to press. All that remains is to click on the remote control and enjoy the additional content.

The technology is based on a worldwide consortium and is therefore accessible by most modern smart TVs. The channels that allow the viewing of additional content are many.

Each TV broadcaster has its own specific list of channels. Rai and Mediaset, for example, offer Rai Radio 2, Rai 4K, Rai Play, Rai TV + and Radio Montecarlo TV on HBBTV. Mediaset also offers the technology on its on demand content.