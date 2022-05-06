Cholesterol is an extremely important type of fat for regulating certain functions of the body and the body produces about 80% of the total. The remaining 20% ​​is introduced, however, through the foods we eat and is deposited in the blood. Keeping this parameter under control, leading a healthy diet, is the first step to stay healthy and prevent the onset of various diseases. To do this, therefore, it is important to know and evaluate the nutritional properties of the foods we buy daily. Among the most common foods we find spinach, which would be useful for controlling cholesterol and protecting the health of the heart, arteries and brain. Not to mention other lesser-known foods, such as peas, which would enjoy the same properties

In this article we will talk about the “puntarelle”, a particular type of asparagus chicory. They are characterized by white, compact and crunchy shoots and can be eaten both raw and cooked, as we will see in the last part of the article. For now, however, we will focus our attention on their nutritional properties and possible health benefits.

Not everyone knows this antioxidant, vitamin-rich, low-calorie vegetable would help keep cholesterol at bay.

First of all, as reported by the pages of Humanitas, 100 g of chicory bring only 23 calories. This makes them particularly suitable for those who need to follow a low-calorie diet to lose weight. Furthermore, being composed of 93% water and 4% fiber, chicory also helps to regulate intestinal activity. But that’s not all. In fact, thanks to these properties, they would help the body to keep glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood under control.

Moreover, chicory are an excellent source of mineral salts (including potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and iron) and also vitamins. Among the latter, the following stand out:

vitamin A, essential for the proper functioning of sight, bones and the reproductive system, both male and female;

vitamin C, which is very important, however, for its antioxidant functions.

How to clean and cook this type of chicory

Therefore, not everyone knows that this vegetable with its incredible nutritional properties would help to control cholesterol. Now, however, let’s see how we can use them in the kitchen.

First of all, before proceeding with the classic “filleting”, the chicory should be washed well under running water to eliminate all soil residues. Once this is done, it is necessary to divide the tufts from the outermost leaves, also eliminating the base and the hardest ears. After that it will be enough to cut the chicory in half vertically and obtain, from each half, narrow and long strips. Once finished, immerse them in cold water and lemon to mitigate their bitter taste. After about an hour, blanch them in salted water for about 3 minutes and then drain them. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix one part of Pecorino Romano and one part of breadcrumbs. We arrange the chicory on a non-stick pan and season them with extra virgin olive oil, the mixture created above and other flavors to taste. At this point, we bake at 200 degrees for 10 minutes and we are ready to serve the chicory as a side dish.

Recommended reading

According to science, these are the foods that help protect health, wallet and the planet