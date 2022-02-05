Not everyone likes Rihanna’s pregnancy | The reaction of the ex-boyfriend

Rihanna recently announced her pregnancy. Yet one person didn’t take it very well: do you know how her ex-boyfriend reacted?

The queen of the pop music wait for his first son. The web went crazy in front of the news, but there is a person who has not digested what happened. Here it is what happened.

At this point Rihanna she is undoubtedly considered the queen of pop music. Her songs over the years they have made entire generations dance, becoming real catchphrases unforgettable even today. From singer to actress And businesswoman, the Barbadorian-born pop star has proven to own a talent nothing short of incredible. After the announcement of his pregnancy, However, Rihanna received a reaction very particular on his part ex boyfriend. You know that what happened?

Born in Saint Michael, a small area in the capital of Barbados, in 1988, Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world. Vera star on an international level, over the years each of his songs has been confirmed to be a smash extraordinary. From duets with the big names of the world song were born songs that beloved, such as Love The Way You Lie with Eminem, Princess of China with i Coldplay and many others. Today everyone knows Rihanna, but you know that what happened when she announced she was pregnant?

Only a few days ago the pop star revealed his to the world pregnancy. The singer is waiting for hers first son from colleague ASAP Rocky. Years ago, however, Rihanna had an affair with another famous singer: Drake. The two were together until 2016, when they announced they had broken up. His own ex boyfriend did not take well the news of the pregnancy from Rihanna, removing the follow up Instagram both to you and to your partner. This is what some overseas newspapers report, triggering the reactions of the many fans.

Rihanna leaves the music?

In addition to that for music, over the years Rihanna proved to possess an incredible talent also for the acting and theentrepreneurship. There are several movie who saw the famous singer as the protagonist, from Battleship to Oceans’8 and many others. Not only.

There career of the pop star got even richer when, in 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty. This is the make up line of the singer, who in no time at all has depopulated all over the world reaching a success Without precedents.