Not everything is ’50 Shades of Grey’ – New Woman

The actress dakota johnson She is one of the few Hollywood actresses who shines with her own light. And although her career was further consolidated with her leading role in ’50 shades of gray’ , she has known how to carve out a very successful path and with which many admire her and always want to see her very active playing a large number of roles.

And it is that this star at 32 years has shown that well he learned from his mother Melanie Griffith, his father Don Johnson and his maternal grandmother, Tippi Hedren, the passion for acting since each one of them has been able to mark a before and after in the entertainment industry that has opened the doors to make themselves known and stay on top of even the most demanding and prestigious filmmakers.

Not in vain since 1999 it has been present in a large number of projects with which he has earned the affection, respect and admiration of his loyal audience who are sure that not all the success of his career is due to the very sensual film, but to his versatility, dedication and responsibility.

Other successful projects of Dakota Johnson, star of ’50 Shades of Grey’

And it is without a doubt, thanks to ’50 shades of gray’ actress Dakota Johnson received a lot of praise and even recognition, because no one could adapt better than her such a controversial novel that shows the most submissive side of a woman who is part of the obsession of a billionaire man.

However, with her impeccable professionalism and despite all the adversities that this production dealt her, she moved forward and continued to reap successes like the ones she has achieved so far. That’s why here Other productions in which this famous show business figure managed to shine and continue to position himself in the entertainment industry:

Crazy in Alabama

Here she worked alongside her stepfather Antonio Banderas and made her debut in style, conquering the hearts of the audience, because she knew how to pull off her role as the runaway daughter who committed murder, but after fleeing his hometown he goes to Hollywood to fulfill his dream of being an impressive movie and television star. Its premiere was in 1999 and since then she has not stopped working.

Date and Switch

Is It is one of the productions of 2014 that caused an impact on her career, since it was a comedy in which she played Em, a young woman who belongs to a group of very loyal friends and who promise to leave their virginity until they find the ideal person or their dream prince charming but what they don’t know is that one of the dearest friends hid that he was gay and this gives everything an unexpected turn, because she was in love with him.

Bad Times at the El Royale

this production premiered in 2018 and it was another takeoff in his career, because after the success of ’50 Shades of Grey’, managed to star alongside the handsome Chris Hemsworth. Here both showed off their talent, because this film handled a complex concept in which strangers who keep a secret in common usually meet, but after several situations they decide, one of them to bow down.