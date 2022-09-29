Not everything is rosy: the three Marvel controversies that fans cannot forget

It is not worth spending time looking at the glass half empty, especially when it comes to our favorite superheroes, but it is true that not everything went on four wheels without suffering a flat tire along the way. Marvel, The largest franchise in the film industry has experienced some technical problems since its creation in 2008 that it is worth remembering so that they do not happen again.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe under the leadership of Kevin Feig managed to establish itself as the most important franchise in Hollywood since its inception in 2008 with the first film of Hombre de Hierro starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Jon Favreau, the latter is also a very important proper name when it comes to the success of Hollywood’s number 1 multiverse of heroes.

Iron Man, the first Marvel movie.

However, every family has its problems, and we can say that Marvel He also knew how to harvest his controversies over time, some important enough to dirty hits that managed to captivate millions of people around the world. Sure, the public is very sensitive about their favorite characters and doesn’t want them to be “stained” for these scandals.

1. Spider-Man outside the MCU

The deal that Disney and Sony had to keep Tom Holland What spider-man within the MCU included a set number of movies that were completed without the character’s arc within the brand ending. The producers could not agree on the renewal figures and for a while the actor was out of the MCU until finally after arduous negotiations Spidey He returned to his favorite place. Many suffered the delay that there was regarding this heading.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Marvel.

2. James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy

The director harshly criticized the former US president donald trump and from the right they found a series of offensive tweets from James Gunn a few years ago so Disney decided to kick him out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Despite the controversy, the filmmaker received the support of the cast of the film and certainly in the House of Mouse they wanted him to return to complete his trilogy, so after an apology from Gunn and a reasonable time they rehired him.

Related news

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

3. Brie Larson and Captain Marvel

The movie Captain Marvel It made almost a billion dollars at the world box office, something that surely bothered the minority that wanted to sabotage the film because its protagonist, Brie Larson, was interested in telling stories other than those starring straight white men. These same people who blamed the coup previously complained that Disney ruined starwars giving prominence to women and minorities in their projects.