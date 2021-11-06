Nowadays gaining weight is one of the simplest actions to perform, in a society like ours characterized by food overabundance, gaining weight is a breeze.

In fact, food is always within our reach, plus we are increasingly attracted to and greedy of poor quality foods with a low biological value, but extremely tasty and satisfying. This is the case with all snacks, snacks, drinks and all processed foods.

However, poor nutrition, sedentary work and excessive stress are the main causes of weight gain.

Losing weight is never easy, however it becomes even more difficult when we are faced with some physical and emotional changes, such as menopause. In this particular period of a woman’s life, it is hormonal changes that affect weight gain and fat loss.

This phase is in fact characterized by a sharp drop in estrogen, the female hormones. When these hormones drop, the metabolism slows down and the woman is more exposed to the onset of certain risks and pathologies. For example osteoporosis or other cardiovascular diseases, but also weight gain is not to be underestimated.

So how do you stay in shape even after menopause?

Not fasting but these are the methods highly recommended by experts to lose weight and have an iron health at 50 as at 20 years

There are no rules that apply to everyone, just some general advice that can help us make a difference in achieving our ideal weight.

The line-saving tricks

As suggested in this article by industry experts, a combined strategy of nutrition, sports and the reduction of bad habits such as smoking becomes our winning weapon.

To get back in shape it is good to avoid skipping breakfast so as not to arrive too hungry for lunch. Don’t delay lunch by spending too much time between meals and avoid dining too late, no later than 8pm.

We can then prefer little processed foods and above all prefer the consumption of good fats such as omega 3. These fats can be found in oily fish, mackerel, anchovies or vegetables such as avocado. Also follow a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and hydrate yourself adequately.

The sport that saves our lives

To conclude, the most important advice is to practice sports.

In fact, training is our best ally throughout our life, but it becomes indispensable after the doors. In fact, it is useful in the prevention of many diseases to improve mood and to stay healthy.

Increasing muscle mass also allows us to maintain correct posture and above all to improve bone health, reducing the possibility of fractures with age. Increasing mass also means increasing our metabolism and therefore consuming more calories while avoiding the accumulation of fat.

Finally, remember that enjoying a few recreational moments in the company of friends and relatives is absolutely feasible, the important thing is not to overdo it and balance everything.