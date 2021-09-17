Not for all. The OnlyFans social network

Just mention it in a conversation to unleash moments of embarrassment and mischievous smiles. It is not an unjustified reaction: the fame of OnlyFans is linked above all to the galaxy of digital eroticism. “It’s true, thanks to our liberal content policies and the fact that our users must necessarily be over eighteen, we initially garnered a lot of support among adult creators,” confirms Tim Stokely, 37, from London. founder and CEO of what the business magazine Fast Company has just included among the 10 “most innovative social media companies” of 2021. As the months went by, the site began to intrigue and attract celebrities: “Beyoncé nominated us in the remix of a song, Cardi B has risen to edge”. And with her music stars such as DJ Khaled, Anitta, and then sports champions, fitness gurus. Fashion soon noticed this too, especially after Rebecca Minkoff chose OnlyFans to show some behind the scenes of her latest collection and Vogue Business wrote that this format could be “the new playground for fashion”.

“It seems obvious to me that an industry full of innovators, which moves ahead of trends, can be attracted to a platform capable of offering a personalized experience,” says Stokely with British aplomb. His main intuition was to overturn the paradigm in vogue today in social networks: instead of hunting for sponsorships and improvising telesales or propagating hashtags, on OnlyFans the influencers are funded directly by their audience. They collect through periodic subscriptions, from the sale of individual photos and videos accompanied by text or audio messages, through live streaming with a limited number, tutorials, masterclasses. A model, according to the latest official data, which has captured 100 million users and, above all, distributed over 3 billion dollars to creators: “Over 250 of them have exceeded one million in turnover with us”.

Some dresses from Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2021 collection. The brand, born in 2005, is on every digital and social media platform in the world, including OnlyFans, iTunes with a weekly podcast, Clubhouse and Klarna. “But I may be leaving TikTok shortly,” says Minkoff. Loading... Advertisements IMAGE FROM THE ONLYFANS ACCOUNT OF THE REBECCA MINKOFF BRAND.

For brands, the reversal would be even more radical: “Instead of paying money to Instagram for advertising, here they get visibility and earnings.” The CEO of OnlyFans does not shy away, he makes assumptions about the synergies to be built: «The designers could show the garments in preview, perhaps accompanied by a discount code. Or guarantee the possibility for their members to be the first to buy them ». Thus the highly motivated user, what Stokely calls a “hardcore fan”, would spend twice as much: on virtual content and on the dress or physical accessory.

Against the background of all the reasoning we glimpse a precise vision of the future: after paying for music and TV series, we will do the same for a premium experience on social networks. Without particular hesitation: «We are already used to putting a price on exclusivity. We attribute a value to the privilege of having access to an extra, something more, before the others ».

From Vogue Italia, n. 847, April 2021