Not having a good diet affects some heart problems, nutritionist warns

“A balance must be kept, knowing how to choose what is being eaten.”

Julia Santiago, nutritionist.

The nutritionist Julia Santiago, clarified some doubts about cardiovascular conditions and how the diet should be, noting that “many cardiological conditions are the result of having spent many years without having a good diet.” Diet can be an effective preventive method to live well.

However, when a person already suffers from hypertension, for example, they should follow a diet that is not preventive, but acts as part of the treatment, with low-fat dairy products and healthy fats such as olive or canola.

Ms. Santiago notes that foods already contain sodium, so she recommends flavoring the foods with herbs and spices natural, such as parsley, oregano, achiote, onion, pepper, garlic, which help to season without adding salt to the preparations. “A low-salt dietit’s a change direct blood pressure”, he points out.

Regarding coronary artery disease, this develops with diets high in saturated fat and sodium, which predisposes to heart attacks. In these cases, a dash diet is recommended, as well as good fatty acids, such as omega-3; in these cases, bad cholesterol levels are lowered. must be carried a high-fiber diet and in antioxidants to prevent the disease from progressing.

Red meat, lard, butter, whole milk, ice cream, coconut or palm oil are examples of saturated fats, which are harmful for patients with heart conditions.

Look for omega-3 and omega-6, which are present in salmon, seeds, nuts, and monounsaturated fats, in avocado, olives, peanut butter. However, not because they are good fats, they should be eaten in excess.

Another of the conditions is the congestive failure of the heart, in which patients have a weak heart and require a sodium and fluid restricted diet. In these cases, the nutritionist must teach the patient how to count the liquids, because the “liquid is not only water, but ice, soups, ice cream, among others” emphasizes the specialist Santiago, that is, that the Patients may ingest more liquid than you imagine, making your care a challenge.

Nutrition in these patients is not a preventive method, but part of the treatment, since, if not followed, they may have episodes of decompensation or end up hospitalized.

Although diabetes is not a cardiovascular condition, diabetes and poor diet are a risk factor for developing a cardiovascular condition. These patients must have a control on carbohydrates. Well, they must be aware that carbohydrates do not have added sugars, or refined sugars.

Carbohydrates should be a good source of fiber in that they do not have added sugar. At the gastrointestinal level, it provides many benefits, since fiber lowers bad cholesterol and prevents the progression of coronary artery disease. “25 to 35 grams a day is recommended,” according to the specialist.

“There is a false belief of what it is to eat outside the home. Many patients say they don’t have time to cook. But, there are many alternatives outside the home, such as white meats, fish, changing the carbonated drink for water; there are many vegetable options, it is about knowing how to choose”, points out the specialist Santiago.

The lawyer points out that: “A balance must be kept, knowing how to choose what is being eaten.”

See the full interview: