Not having a maiden in the Elden Ring is the new trolling that has become popular in the video game

On February 25, video game fans finally received Elden Ring, the title developed by FromSoftware and which featured a small collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin.

But within a few days of the game’s launch, memes have already appeared all over the internet, this time referring to a particular insult. After you get past the tutorial area and beat the first mini-boss, you will be teased by a strange NPC for not having a female companion. “You have no maid. A small player, completely divorced from the strength of the runes.”says Varré, the character in question.

What the NPC is referring to is that you need a “maiden” guide that allows you to convert the runes you collect into stat gains, which then appears as you progress through the game. Now the users of Elden Ring, have taken the term “maidenless” or sin maiden in Spanish to refer to players of low skill or also as an insult in real life for people without a partner.

Of course, the memes were immediate and Twitter users have already shared funny jokes about it.

A user on Twitter was directly annoyed with the NPC, since everyone in real life asks him if he has a girlfriend and now Elden Ring asks him too.

A Twitter thread went viral after a person demanded a refund because Elden Ring was too difficult for them. In response, one user used a video of SpongeBob SquarePants and called it “maidenless.”

If you haven’t found your maiden in the Elden Ring or in real life, both in the game’s story and in reality they will eventually appear. However, the term “maidenless” is already an inside joke in the video game community and may expand to other media.