Not in the middle, please! Celebrities who married non-celebrities

The less famous, the better!

It’s long been a showbiz tradition for the stars to align to create celebrity pairings, such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z or Brad and Angelina. But some celebrities, like Gal Gadot, aren’t looking for a partner who’s as famous as they are. Find out who else is on the list.



Reese witherspoon

She has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses and while her husband, Jim Toth, is not well known on screen, he is the one doing all the dealings behind the scenes in his role as talent agent. The couple began their romance in 2010 before marrying just a year later in March 2011. Their son, Tennessee James Toth, was born in 2012 and they have become one of the strongest and most stable couples in Hollywood.



Anne Hathaway

Anne married jewelry designer and businessman Adam Shulman in September 2012, in a traditional Jewish ceremony that avoided the usual festivities and big parties of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Anne and Adam live in a Manhattan apartment they bought the same year their first child, Jonathan, was born.



Matt Damon

Matt was living the actor’s dream while shooting the movie ‘Stuck on You’ in Miami, where he struck up an affair with a local waitress. This is Luciana Barroso, originally from Argentina, who had a daughter from a previous marriage, named Alexia. Once with Matt, the 45-year-old welcomed Isabella, Stella and Gia.



Miranda Lambert

Miranda married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2019 after meeting him when his band performed on ‘Good Morning America’ while Brendan was on the show’s security staff. They kept the union secret for the first month before revealing it on Instagram in February 2019. People magazine reported that Brendan retired from the NYPD the following year.



Gal Gadot

Gal married Yaron Varsano, a property developer, in 2008 and has been enjoying her life with him ever since. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star and her fellow Israeli have three daughters together, born in 2011, 2017 and 2021. The couple have even mixed business with pleasure by creating their own television production company, Pilot Wave, in 2019, as well as collaborating in the management of a boutique hotel in Tel Aviv.



George Clooney

Heartthrob George married Amal Alamuddin, a human rights lawyer, in 2014, a year after they first introduced each other at a dinner hosted by mutual friends. The couple has since become inseparable and even welcomed twins into the world in June 2017, Alexander and Ella. This was a game changer for George, who had dated a lot of famous beauties in the years before his union with Amal.



Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Another actor who decided to avoid a fellow on-screen partner as a couple and choose a lawyer instead was ‘Modern Family’s’ Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The comedy actor married Justin Mikita in 2013. After seven years of marriage, the couple had a son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, born on July 7, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.



meryl streep

Multiple Academy Award-winning Meryl Streep has been married to her sculptor husband since 1978. Don Gummer was not a public figure, and although he has accompanied Meryl to her many prestigious events, he has remained largely out of the spotlight. The couple has four children, musician Henry Woolfe and actresses Louisa, Mamie and Grace.



Julia Roberts

The ‘Pretty Woman’ actress decided to look for her husband behind the cameras instead of in front of them, and it all paid off. The star herself met cinematographer Daniel Moder, to whom she has been married for 20 years. The couple met working on the set of ‘The Mexican,’ and married in 2002. Julia and Danny have three children together.



Jimmy Fallon

Comedian Jimmy did not romance any of his talk show guests and instead found love with producer Nancy Juvonen. The couple soon made their relationship official, marrying a few months after meeting on the set of ‘Fever Pitch’. Together they have two daughters, born in 2013 and 2014 through surrogate motherhood.



