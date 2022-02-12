not just a new battery for her

A LITTLE LARGER – A few months after the Italian launch, which took place in September 2021, the Korean company announces the “model year 2023”, Ie a slightly updated version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5which will be available in the second half of 2022. Several new features have been introduced, the main one is the availability of a new “cut” of 77.4 kWh battery, which replaces the current 72.6 kWh and joins the 58 kWh accumulator.

DIGITAL MIRRORS – Another novelty for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the availability also for the European market (they are already available in Korea) of digital rear view mirrors. They are called Digital Center Mirrors (DCM) and replace the classic mirrors with cameras that project images on screens inside the passenger compartment.

CONDITIONING BATTERY – The engineers of the Korean company also worked on the management of the battery of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 introducing the new air conditioning function, which will allow the car to pre-heat the accumulator during the journey, so as to guarantee optimal charging conditions when reaching the refueling station. This is a very useful function especially where there are very low temperatures and which is activated automatically when a recharging point is inserted into the navigation system.

IMPROVE SUSPENSION RESPONSE – The update of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 also includes the Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD) function, a software optimization that according to the manufacturer is able to improve the response of suspensions on both axles, thus increasing driving comfort. As far as aesthetics are concerned, new options have been introduced which include unpainted black bumpers with black gaskets combined with premium full LED headlights.

> READ ALSO – Hyundai Ioniq 5: travel in electric and comfort