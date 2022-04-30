Not just appendicitis or hepatitis but a pain in the side could reveal a tumor or these insidious diseases

Sometimes it happens after a long run that you feel a pain in your side. It could also happen after abusing alcoholic beverages, or after a large meal. But the pain in the side can reveal the presence of some disease. It is not tied exclusively to an occasional fact, but it could have a more serious fact at the base.

Tests to prevent the worst

Especially when you pass a certain age, you have to pay attention to health. After the age of 50, the exams recommended to monitor health are not few. However, even before 40, there are some recommended. As for women, the papillomavirus vaccine should be done before the age of 12. For the woman around the age of 25, a check-up to check for cervical cancer is recommended.

On the other hand, men, already before the age of 40, should undergo testicular tests. It is a question of checking for the presence of the most common tumor, the seminoma. The prostate is also another gland that must be checked every two years. Tests involving not only appendicitis or hepatitis, but present and persistent pain may require monitoring.

Pain in the side

Among the pains that could be felt, there are also those concerning the side. They are not uncommon, as they typically touch the organs that are enclosed in that area. When we talk about the side in medicine, we identify a very specific area. The part that goes from the end of the hip to under the lungs. Various organs are located in this part of the body.

You may feel a dull or sharp pain. A persistent pain, or periodic even with peaks and spasms.

Pain in the right side could reveal appendicitis or hepatitis. But in severe cases it could refer to a liver tumor. Urinary tract infections, such as kidney stones, may also affect both hips.

On the left side just below the ribs, pains could indicate irritable bowel syndrome. A disease that often comes and goes and that could last a long time. However, they could be related to colorectal cancer. However, even air that presses on the stomach and fails to escape could also cause pain in the colon area.

A little to the left and just behind the stomach is the pancreas. Pain in that side could reveal its inflammation, if not a tumor of the gland.

However, there are also other diseases, attributable to a pain in the side. These include ovarian cystitis and endometriosis. But also hiatal hernia, gastritis, colitis, food intolerances and poisoning, gastric ulcer and Crohn’s disease.

When to go to the doctor right away

If the pain is associated with another manifestation, don’t delay. Especially if fever, chills, blood in the urine, blood or mucus in the stool appear. Better to notify the attending physician immediately.

