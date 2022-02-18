Not just BioShock! Netflix would be preparing an adaptation of a beautiful indie

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Netflix has not only gained popularity for being the best streaming service in history, but also because its great diversity in its catalog of series, documentaries and movies, including video games, appeals to a large audience, since the company has bet for the adaptation of games with great results and apparently he has a project of this type that involves a beautiful indie.

Netflix just yesterday announced that it would be preparing a movie of bio shockthus resuming the project of adapting the franchise whose first attempts were not fruitful, but apparently the company will continue betting heavily on this kind of adaptations.

Netflix would be in charge of adapting the beautiful indie GRAY

We say this because it has just been discovered that Netflix also has the rights to the indie GRAYdeveloped by the Spanish studio Nomad Studio and published by Devolver Digital in 2019, which stands out as a pleasant and beautiful visual adventure in which the player controls the young Gris in “a serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration and death”, characterized by the beautiful art of Conrad Roset.

The discovery was made by the user supererogatorywhich found a document in the records base of the United States Copyright Office that reveals that Netflix, Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital and Ice Cream Fridge would be involved in the project.

Went down a rabbit hole of looking up US Copyright Office records and discovered Netflix is ​​developing adaptations of (or at least optioned the rights to) BioShock and GRIS. pic.twitter.com/trPBDndoLv — ⬜️◽️▫️ (@supererogatory) February 15, 2022

The record dates to June 1, 2021, but does not reveal anything else. It is important to mention that just by involving Netflix, it is almost certain that it is a movie or a series for its platform.

None of the companies involved have officially spoken about it, so we don’t know what this record is for specifically. Likewise, we recommend you take this as something unofficial, however, we remind you that a similar record of bio shock was discovered prior to the official announcement of the film of this series, so we do not doubt that the project of GRAY also be announced at a later date, even if the registration dates from an earlier date. We will keep you informed.

have you already played GRAY?, Would you like there to be a movie or series adaptation of this beautiful indie? Tell us in the comments.

GRAY is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS and Android mobile devices. It is also possible to play it on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

