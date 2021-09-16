Not just Bitcoin. Also at the cinema with Ethereum and Litecoin

Amc Entertainment Holdings is serious about cryptocurrencies. The US giant (but since 2012 controlled by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group) has the number of digital coins it is preparing to accept at its box office has expanded. “Cryptocurrency Fans! You will probably know that Amc Theaters announced that we will be accepting Bitcoin for online tickets by the end of 2021 and concession payments. I can confirm today that when we do, we similarly expect to accept also Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash“said Adam Aron, chief executive of the Kansas group, from his Twitter account.

The first opening came in August, on the occasion of the presentation of the results for the second quarter, which were not positive, considering how much the the movie theater sector has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. “I have had to learn more about blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the past six months than I have in the entire previous decade. And this increase in knowledge gives me the confidence to say that AMC formally announces that by the end of the year we will have IT systems capable of accepting Bitcoin“, Aron expressed himself last month, during the conference call for the presentation of the quarterly report. Aron did not specify whether the introduction of Bitcoin would also affect European markets or exclusively US ones (Amc operates about forty rooms in Italy too. , with the brands Uci Cinemas and Uci Luxe), a doubt that has not been clarified even now.

On that occasion, in any case, the The prevalent comment was that Amc Theaters was trying to thank young amateur traders which in the previous months had bought the group’s stocks en masse. Doing of Amc the second most talked about stock meme, behind only GameStop. It is no coincidence that at the announcement of the opening to Bitcoin, Amc had marked yet another rally on Wall Street and, according to Reuters, the stock had become trending stock on Stocktwits, a social platform dedicated to the world of investments, with millions of users discussing stock market trends. Since the beginning of the year thanks to the push of Reddit forums such as WallStreetBets, where meme-stocks are born and thrive, AMC gained 2,230% on Wall Street.

The new announcement, however, was not received with particular interest by the market. Amc in fact lost 0.97% on Wednesday at NYSE and was trading with a further 1% decline in the after market. What is undoubted is that Bitcoin and the like continue to be in the spotlight. Amc is just the latest company that has announced plans to use cryptocurrencies. Before the cinema giant, there were obviously payment companies such as PayPal Holdings and Square. However, there are also openings on the part of different realities, from At & t, to Microsoft, to Wikipedia. In the front row, of course, there is Elon Musk’s Tesla, which after two turnarounds remains directed towards the use of Bitcoin. There is even a country, however small like El Salvador, that has adopted Bitcoin as its legal tender. In short, as the US television celebrity Kevin O’Leary claimed in recent days, despite the many opponents, despite the controversy, Bitcoin is here to stay. (Raffaele Rovati)