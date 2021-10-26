Not just Bitcoin: alternative crypto today are worth more than silver

Listen to the audio version of the article

While Bitcoin tries to consolidate the value near the all-time high reached last week in the 67 thousand dollars area, another Guinness embraces the variegated world of cryptocurrencies: the capitalization of alternative coins (altcoins), or more than 10 thousand projects that it can exhibit today. this industry (between tokens and native blockchains) has surpassed itself, reaching 1,433 billion dollars for the first time. Technically today everything that is not Bitcoin but still has to do with the crypto universe is worth more than silver (1.376 billion) and it cannot be excluded that it points to the sixth position of assets per market cap, now occupied by Amazon (approx. 1.7 trillion dollars).

The figures of this alternative sector are therefore starting to get heavy and to interest even institutional investors, who now do not wink only at the first of the class but observe carefully (with a view to a diversification of the portfolio) also the second as well as the queen of the altcoins, Ethereum, whose capitalization is approaching the all-time highs of last May (550 billion dollars) and which in fact is head to head with that of Visa (500 billion).

If Bitcoin is a candidate to be both a form of payment (made much faster by the Lightning network protocol) and a store of value (according to some experts, its recent appreciation is also linked to the growing risks of global inflation) Ethereum is a sort of computer on which the dapps (decentralized applications) run. The system is designed in such a way that anyone can use an application within this computer. By paying a gas fee in the native currency of the Ethereum protocol (Eth). For this reason Ethereum is also nicknamed “New Internet” or “Web 3.0”.

The Ethereum blockchain has become the epicenter for the development of applications and smart contracts that have tangible effects in the real economy, such as decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens. “Since the beginning of 2020, the decentralized finance space has seen a sharp surge – explains Alice Liu, senior associate research at WisdomTree -. Examples include lending (eg Compound), borrowing (eg Yearn.finance), trading (eg Uniswap) and derivatives (eg Synthetix). The activity of the defi (decentralized finance, ed) doubled in 2021 with 188 billion of total value blocked in the network. The defi today represents about 6% of the cryptocurrency market, compared to practically nothing a year ago. Another trend this year saw investors flock to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are digital collectibles involving art (e.g. CryptoPunk), video games (e.g. Axie Infinity) and other virtual properties. (eg Decentraland). The nft attracted over 2.5 billion dollars in the first half of 2021, accompanied by bombastic news such as the one regarding the nft artwork “The First 5000 Days” auctioned by Christie’s for 69.3 million. dollars “.

Ethereum boasts a strong decentralization (which in the sector is synonymous with network security) but at the moment it has the defect of costing too much in terms of commissions, precisely because of the high level of congestion that is created in this hyper-crowded network . For this reason, alternative projects are finding increasing space, including Solana (whose price has grown by 18,000% since the beginning of the year), Cardano (+ 1,000%) and Polkadot (+ 350%). Experts call them “Ethereum Killer” because in fact they have set up protocols and blockchains that aim to speed up transactions and reduce commissions. “Solana is trying to solve Ethereum’s weaknesses with a cryptographic stamping system that can currently host 65,000 transactions per second against Ethereum’s about 30 – underlines Orlando Merone, country manager of Bitpanda -. Even Cardano, after the release of the Alonzo update, can become an alternative for the management of smart contracts, since it allows for 275 transactions per second “.