Not just Bitcoin! NFTs will dominate the 2022 market

Thinking about cryptocurrencies, the thought automatically goes to Bitcoin, the digital currency which now exceeds 40,000 dollars per unit and which by some of the main investors is considered a reserve of value like gold, also because it is limited in quantity like precious metals.

But if Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum, dominate the crypto world this is a vast universe.

There are therefore tokens like Bitcoins that now, reaching a high price and having one market capitalization huge, they are a real long-term investment. Newly launched cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, generally having a rather low initial listing price, can represent incredible short-term investments.

There are stablecoin which are cryptocurrencies whose value is linked to that of a traditional currency, such as the dollar, and which are therefore less subject to market volatility.

But, there is also an underground and unknown world which is that of the gods Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the “non-fungible” tokens, which represent a gigantic investment potential.

THE NFT are the way the crypto world creates its own art, that is, they are unique tokens in the world and registered on the blockchain, which cannot be duplicated like Bitcoins. They are unique pieces that are therefore not regularly exchanged, but like works of art they are sold at auction and often for millions of dollars, especially those signed by famous artists.

The process of creating a NFT is called minting, that is the process by which a token is minted in the sense of personalizing and sealing it, and it differs completely from cryptocurrency mining.

If to become a miners of BTC is difficult and expensive, as well as requiring enormous skills, anyone can create a NFT with a few clicks and include your photos, music and any kind of other digital and non-digital property.

Practically a series of information and additional files can be attached to the NFT, so from customize it and make it unique.

In these pages we will deepen three points: what NFTs are, how they are bought and how they are created.

What are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT)? How are they different from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

By following the definition given by Ethereum, on whose blockchain i “Non-Fungible Token” operate, NFTs represent the new frontier of art and collecting, because these coins can be used to represent and certify the ownership of objects, from works of art to buildings, as well as materially containing them if they are in digital format.

Each token is different from the other and protected by the Ethereum blockchain, this means that no one can duplicate or alter the certificate of ownership, since the tokens are sealed once created.

They call themselves Non-Fungible Token (NFT), that is non “fungible” tokens, coins endowed with unique characteristics and properties, therefore, being all different from each other, they cannot be exchanged for each other, but they are sold as objects like works of art.

The NTF they also have the property of containing information and files, such as video, audio, and images, created or owned by the token owner, who can then to memorize it contains a series of data, including their signature for the artists.

Otherwise, Bitcoin is a “fungible token”, because you can exchange 1 BTC for another 1 BTC, and they represent two identical coins.

For example, one of the founders of Twitter Jack Dorsey sold like NTF his first tweet at the figure of $ 2.9 million.

By purchasing an NFT, you also acquire the exclusive ownership of the object and also in the case of non-digital, but physical objects.

An NFT can also function as a full-fledged smart contract, that is, it allows through a digital process to verify the ownership of an object.

Another good explanation of what i Non-Fungible Token (NFT) can be found in the Youtube video edited by Reuters:

Where do you buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT)?

Now let’s see how and where NFTs are purchased, assuming that, being a unique object comparable to art products, it can vary in price, from free tokens to million-dollar tokens, if for example they bear the signature of large artists.

Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, the first thing you need to buy an NFT is a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies that supports Ethereum, also because most of the time to buy these tokens you can only pay in ETH.

For this purpose you can use Coinbase Wallet, this wallet has the convenience of being connected directly to the Coinbase exchange platform on which you can buy yours ETH.

NFTs can instead be purchased on a series of sites that practically auction them, among the best known are OpenSea, Rarible and Mintable.

The largest market by far is on OpenSea, whose operation is similar to that of Ebay, that is, the individual coins are auctioned and you have to make an offer to buy them.

Going to OpenSea it takes a few simple clicks to connect your own Wallet digital and start buying NFTs, which can also be resold.

Recall that, even in the case of NFTs offered at no cost or very low price, there will still be a commission to be paid, also because Ethereum applies a “gas” tax, which varies according to fuel prices.

What is the difference between Bitcoin mining and NTF minting? Just a few clicks to create a Non-Fungible Token!

If the process of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrencies is a complex operation, unlike the process of creating a NFT, that is called minting (“Minting”), is more than anything else a process of customizing the token, which everyone can carry out.

We always take the OpenSea model, remembering that for the process of creation of an NFT token this charges quite high fees, while some platforms are cheaper. In any case, a guide to creating a “Non-Fungible Token” on this platform is perhaps the thing that gives the best idea of ​​what an NFT is and how the minting process has nothing to do with mining. Bitcoin.

The first step is always to open an account and have a Crypto Wallet loaded with Ethereum.

On OpenSea just click on the homepage on “create” and connect your Wallet.

At this point, a screen will appear, similar to a digital form in which you are asked to fill in various fields:

to attach a file “Image, Video, Audio, 3D Model” of maximum 100 MB, in any case all supported formats are specified on the page (required field) enter the title of the file of your choice (required field) insert a connection to an external link (optional field) insert a Description subject (optional field)

After this you will be asked for a series of information about the expected graphic, including the possibility that the content can only be revealed to the owner or the possibility to indicate that the attached file is part of the “Explicit content”. Again, you can specify how many copies of the token are to be released, if it is part of a collection and so on.

Once the token is created and sealed, the minting process of our NFT is completed it can be shared and listed on OpenSea, in the final process the costs of the commissions related to the creation process will be charged, to be paid in ETH with the connected crypto Wallet.

The price of commissions it varies according to a series of factors including the minimum sale price to be applied.