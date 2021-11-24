Business

Not just bleach, to clean and whiten the toilet brush we use these 3 powerful natural products

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman
Just that little toilet brush next to the toilet in our bathrooms does hard work every day.

He undertakes to clean the entire interior and is always in contact with germs and bacteria.


This is why it gets dirty easily, just as, over time, its bristles can turn yellow. Therefore, a deep cleansing is necessary, at least once a week.

In this we will discover alternatives to the classic cleaning and degreasing chemical formula in favor of 3 totally green choices.

These are really famous and are all found inside the kitchen.

They are versatile and are essential to have a “neat and pint” home but in a natural way.

In the first place we find bicarbonate, essential for cleaning the toilet.

In fact, as we saw in a previous article it can be used for super bright bathroom tiles and to whiten grout lines.

In second place there is the lemon which, for example, can be used in this way to remove the black halos of the radiators from the walls.

Finally, the coarse salt which is a powerful stain remover.

Despite this, we will not use them all together but will create two winning pairs against stubborn dirt and ugly yellow.

Baking soda plus salt

This formula is equal to whitening, disinfecting, cleaning and eliminating any bad odors in one go.

So, let’s see the procedure in detail.

First, fill the toilet brush bucket halfway up with boiling water and two and a half tablespoons of baking soda and coarse salt.

Then, immerse the brush, shake it to mix and melt the ingredients and let it soak for a couple of hours.

After this period of time, we empty the bucket into the toilet and rinse it.

After, we place the toilet brush inside the toilet, we throw the water and voilà: we are done.

Baking soda plus lemon

Let’s move on to the second formula which gives the same result as the previous one but also serves to delicately perfume.

In this case, pour boiling water, two tablespoons of baking soda and the juice of a filtered lemon into the bucket.

We mix with the same brush and leave to soak for two hours.

After the expected period of time, we empty the bucket and rinse it.

The toilet brush, on the other hand, we always put it inside the toilet and then we pull the water.

So this procedure will also be completed.

So, not just bleach, to clean and whiten the toilet brush we use these 3 powerful natural products.

Deepening

The grandmothers had said it, this is the secret to cleaning and degreasing the kitchen tiles and it is not vinegar.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the behavior of our readers towards tools in the home or in the garden. For this reason it is recommended to use the utmost caution and attention with tools for the home and garden. to avoid creating unpleasant accidents In any case, it is strongly recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

