Osteoporosis is a bone disease that is impossible to feel. It causes the body to lose bone mass and, often, what was lost is not replaced. As reported on the Ministry of Health website, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about 5 million people in Italy. 80% are postmenopausal women, for whom it is recommended to take this vitamin important for bone calcification. About 40% of the population, therefore, incur a fracture due to osteoporosis, especially after the age of 65, for which this would be the recommended dose of calcium to avoid hip fractures and falls. As we always remember on the pages of Proiezionidiborsa, an active lifestyle and a balanced diet contribute to the well-being of the body and bones. However, we do not neglect to listen to our body for the purpose of proper prevention.

Not just bone fractures after minor falls, but these are the silent signs that we may have osteoporosis.

A few centimeters less

Do skirts suddenly seem longer to us? Do your favorite jeans drag on your shoes? When a person has osteoporosis, the bones of the spine can easily collapse on each other and, as a result, lose more than 2 cm in height (Kantor SM et al, 2004). Therefore, such a loss could be a sign of osteoporosis.

Loss of teeth

When the jaw is weak, the teeth can fall out. While losing teeth may be a symptom of osteoporosis (Wang CJ et al, 2016), it is not always a definitive sign. If we lose our teeth, we talk to the doctor and order a bone density test to determine if osteoporosis is indeed the cause.

The posture is bad or we have what is called “widow’s hump”

When the bones of the spine cannot support the weight of the body, they curve, causing what is called the widow’s hump. This is a sign that the bones in the spine may be weak.

A close family member has osteoporosis

If someone in the family has osteoporosis, then we may be predisposed to the disease. Genetics certainly play an important role, but it depends on many other factors. If we have cases in the family, it is advisable to have a bone density screening as soon as possible.

They told us we have low bone density

Called osteopenia, low bone density simply means that the amount of calcium and minerals contained in the bones is below average. This, however, does not mean that we will develop osteoporosis. But precisely because the disease has no symptoms other than bones are more fragile and can fracture, it is good to undergo regular bone density tests to catch osteoporosis before a fracture occurs.

We have had fractures from minor problems

If we trip on the sidewalk, we would hardly break a bone, unless we have osteoporosis. People with osteoporosis can fracture a bone with even very small falls. If this happens, the bones are likely weak. A fracture of the wrist, hip, or back due to minor trauma should indicate osteoporosis.

So, as we have seen, not just bone fractures after minor falls, but these would be the silent signs that we might have osteoporosis.

We monitor our health and always consult with our doctor.

