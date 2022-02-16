Not just bougainvillea, the perfect climbing plant is another

Bougainvillea is one of the most popular plants for decorating your home, but the perfect climbing plant is another, and it’s beautiful.

Bougainvillea is one of the most popular plants for decorating your home, but the perfect climbing plant is another, and it’s beautiful. Climbing plants are great for covering empty walls, for covering dirt and for decorate houses, balconies and gardens. These plants have flexible branches, colorful flowers and sturdy stems, and grow pushing upwards.

The climbing plants create green barriers around our houses, along the walls. But not only that, because they also provide thermal insulation, thus protecting from heat and cold. They need care and, from time to time, they need to be thinned, otherwise they become pests. But there is a wonderful plant that we can plant instead of ivy or bougainvillea.

The perfect climbing plant exists, let’s find out what it is

Almost everyone in the house puts ivy to cover walls and balconies, or if you want to exaggerate with the color, you plant a beautiful bougainvillea. These decorate the pergolas and walls, but there is another ornamental plant that beats them in beauty and brightness. Do you want to know what it is? Her name is Mandevilla Iaxa.

There Mandevilla Iaxa it is a wonderful climbing plant, with showy and colorful flowers and round and very shiny leaves. Its beauty takes your breath away and leaves you ecstatic. In addition, it diffuses an intense scent. It blooms in spring and originates in Central America. It grows mainly in Peru, Northern Argentina and Bolivia. It does not need too much care, being a very resistant plant, and can reach five meters in height.

Just water it every now and then and prune it in the right months. It also resists long periods of drought, but does not like stagnant water. The perfect soil for Mandevilla Iaxa needs to be drained and soft. If it is grown in pots, it is necessary to put a layer of expanded clay, to avoid the formation of stagnation.

During the flowering period it must be fertilized. The Mandevilla loves the sun and the light, but it is prone to parasite attacks. Its scent attracts them, so the best way to remove them is to spread natural pesticides. A great natural way to solve the problem is to sprinkle garlic or other spices around the shrubs.